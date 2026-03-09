Monster Beverage Stock: Is MNST Underperforming the Consumer Staples Sector?

Valued at a market cap of $73.9 billion , Monster Beverage Corporation ( MNST ) develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates. The Corona, California-based company’s product portfolio includes popular brands such as Monster Energy, Java Monster, Monster Ultra, NOS, Full Throttle, and Reign Total Body Fuel, among others.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and MNST fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the beverages - non-alcoholic industry. The company continues to leverage its strategic partnership with the Coca-Cola bottler system for global distribution and is currently rolling out more affordable energy brands like Predator and Fury in international markets, specifically targeting growth in India and China.

This energy drinks manufacturer is currently trading 13.5% below its 52-week high of $87.38 , reached on Feb. 27. Shares of MNST have gained 2.5% over the past three months, lagging behind the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLP ) 9.3% rise during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of MNST are down 1.4%, compared to XLP’s 10.4% return. However, in the longer term, MNST has rallied 35.8% over the past 52 weeks, notably outperforming XLP’s 3.9% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, MNST has started trading below its 50-day moving average since early March. However, it has remained above its 200-day moving average over the past year.

On Feb. 26, MNST delivered better-than-expected Q4 earnings results, yet its shares plunged 1.6% in the following trading session. The company’s net sales increased 17.6% year-over-year to $2.1 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 3.9%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $0.51 grew 30.8% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst expectations of $0.49.

MNST has outperformed its rival, PepsiCo, Inc. ( PEP ), which gained 3.1% over the past 52 weeks. However, it has trailed PEP’s 11.1% YTD rise.