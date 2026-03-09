Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to attend LIVE "Market on Close" program each Friday with John Rowland. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Holding Double Digit Gains Early on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock
Soybean pods on plant by Mailson Pignata via iStock

Soybeans are continuing the strength on Monday morning, as contracts are up 12 to 15 cents. Some contracts are 18 to 20 cents off the overnight highs. Futures rallied 16 ¾ to 21 ½ cents in the old crop contracts on Friday, as other contracts were 5 to 12 ½ cents higher. May beans were up 30 cents this week, as November rallied 18 ½ cents. Open interest was up 16,951 contracts on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 21 1/4 cents at $11.27 3/4.  Soymeal futures found some gains on Friday, up $2.20 to as much at $7.90, as May was down $3.30 this week. Soy Oil futures were 41 to 89 points higher in the front months, as May was up 473 points (7.65%) on the week. 

Strikes on Iranian targets continued over the weekend, with the flow through the Strait of Hormuz effectively at a standstill. Crude oil is up $11.63 this morning, but nearly $17 off the overnight highs as G7 countries hinted at opening up 400 million barrels via strategic reserves.

The weekly Export Sales report now has export commitments for soybeans at 36.034 MMT, which is 84% of the USDA export estimate and behind the 92% average sales pace. Shipments are 61% of USDA’s number at 26.154 MMT, lagging the 78% average shipping pace.

CFTC data via the Commitment of Traders report indicated managed money adding just 14,700 contracts to their net long in the week ending on March 3. They took their net long in soybean futures and options to 198,902 contracts on Tuesday. Managed money was net long 62,087 contracts in soy meal, a 30,392 contract increase on the week, with specs adding 12,197 contracts other they soy oil net long at 75,509, the largest since November 2022.

Brazil’s soybean crop was tallied at 51% harvested as of Thursday according to AgRural, with last year at 61% by this date.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.85, up 21 1/4 cents, currently up 13 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $11.27 3/4, up 21 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.00 3/4, up 21 1/2 cents, currently up 15 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $12.13, up 20 1/2 cents, currently up 15 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.3675 +0.1011 +0.90%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 67.61 +1.03 +1.55%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 316.8 -0.4 -0.13%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1200-0 +15-0 +1.27%
Soybean
ZSK26 1211-0 +10-2 +0.85%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
‘When You See One Cockroach, There are Probably More’: Blackrock Forced to Halt Redemptions As $2 Trillion Private Lending Bubble Starts Showing Cracks
Chart with stocks and commodities by Pix1861 via Pixabay 2
The VIX Spikes as Investors Panic: 3 ETFs to Trade Market Fear Now
Flag of USA and Venezuela painted on a concrete wall with soldier's shadow_ Image by Tomas Ragina via Shutterstock_ 3
1 Little-Known Tech Stock That Wedbush Calls a Must-Own Amid Middle East Conflict
Amazon_com Inc_ storefront by- Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
The $200 Billion Question: Is Amazon Finally Ready to Pay a Dividend?
2 pumpjacks at sunset by vadimrysev via iStock 5
As Crude Oil Prices Spike Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict, Warren Buffett Once Warned that the Government Is ‘Exceptional’ at ‘Printing Money and Creating Promises’ But Can’t ‘Print Gold or Create Oil’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot