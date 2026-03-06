Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Rallies into the Friday Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash
Wheat field under cloudy blue sky by Beth MacDonald via Unsplash

The wheat complex is continued the rally into Friday, with contracts up sharply across the three markets. Chicago SRW futures were up 24 ½ to 33 cents at the close, as May was 25 ¼ cents higher this week. KC HRW futures were 23 ½ to 31 cents in the green on the day, with Mayu rallying 43 cents this week. MPLS spring wheat was 13 to 23 1/2 cents higher at the close with May 30 ¼ cents higher this week. Crude oil futures were up $10.22 at the close to continue the spillover support. 

Export Sales data from Thursday morning has taken export sales commitments to 23.204 MMT, which is 95% of USDA’s estimate near the 97% average sales pace. Shipments are 75% of USDA’s export number at 18.45 MMT, which is ahead of the 72% average pace.

Managed money was busy adding back 8,503 contracts to their net short in CBT wheat futures and options as of 3/3, taking it to 25,800 contracts by Tuesday. In KC wheat, specs were trimming back their fresh net long position by 2,338 contracts to 1,866 contracts.

The FranceAgriMer estimates the French wheat crop at 84% good/excellent, matching the rating from the previous week.  Durum conditions were steady at 81%. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.11 1/4, up 28 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.16 3/4, up 33 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.11 1/2, up 26 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $6.23 1/2, up 31 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.32 1/2, up 23 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.43, up 23 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 623-4s +31-0 +5.23%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 611-4s +26-2 +4.49%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 6.3150s +0.2350 +3.87%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 611-2s +28-4 +4.89%
Wheat
ZWK26 616-6s +33-0 +5.65%
Wheat

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 1
Target Profits Between $165 and $175 with a Broken Wing Butterfly on Nvidia Stock
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 2
Micron Stock Forecast: Can the Rally Continue in 2026?
A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 3
Peter Thiel Is Dumping Palantir Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Bond Yields Climb on Inflation Worries, U.S. Economic Data on Tap
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 5
Morgan Stanley Says You Should Buy the Dip in These 3 Software Stocks
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot