Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Posts Thursday Rally

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

The wheat complex posted gains across the three markets on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures closed 7 to 9 cents higher in the front months. KC HRW futures were 7 to 9 cents in the green on the day. MPLS spring wheat was up 4 to 6 cents at the close. 

Export Sales data from this morning showed 373,877 MT of wheat sold in the week of January 29. That was down 33.02% from the previous week and 14.81% below the same week last year. The largest buyer was the Philippines, with 89,200 MT sold to Taiwan, and 67,900 MT to Mexico. Another 41,000 MT was sold for 2026/27.

Large world supplies continue to weigh on the market. Russia’s 2025 wheat crop totaled 93 MMT according to the country’s data, including Russian held territories of Ukraine. Area for 2026 is expected to total 83 MMT.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.35 1/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.44, up 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.38 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.50 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.72 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.84 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 550-4s +7-6 +1.43%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 538-4s +8-2 +1.56%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7150s +0.0550 +0.97%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 535-2s +8-4 +1.61%
Wheat
ZWK26 544-0s +7-6 +1.45%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Stock crash red market down by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 1
Stocks Slip Before the Open as Tech-Led Selloff Continues, Amazon Earnings on Tap
Quarterly Report by SkazovD via Shutterstock 2
Dear MicroStrategy Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 5
A U_S_ banknote that is digitally warped by Ruslan Lytvyn via Shutterstock 3
Our Top Chart Expert's Deep Dive on the US Dollar Breakdown, and Does Gold Have a Path to $10K?
Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 4
Could Microsoft Stock Hit $600 in 2026 Despite OpenAI Woes?
chemical element Uranium in periodic table of elements by HT Ganzo via iStock 5
As Oklo Stock Plunges, One Analyst Still Thinks It Can Gain 175%
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot