Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Rallying Back with Double Digit Gains at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

The wheat complex is trading with double digit gains across the three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures are up 13 to 14 cents at midday. KC HRW futures are 17 to 19 cents in the green on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat is 10 to 11 cents higher so far on the session.

Export Sales data from Thursday morning showed just 203,100 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on 2/26, on the low end of trade estimates ranging from 200,000 to 500,000 MT. That was down 16.41% from last week and 40.04% below the same week last year. New crop business was at 55,000 MT, in the middle of the estimated 0-100,000 MT. 

Statistics Canada planting intentions data from this morning showed a total of 26.74 million acres of wheat expected this spring, slightly above estimates. Spring wheat was tallied at 18.78 million acres, slightly below 2025.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.80, up 13 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.81 1/4, up 13 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.70, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.91, up 18 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.09 1/4, up 10 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.19 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 593-4 +21-0 +3.67%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 587-4 +22-2 +3.94%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 6.0925 +0.1050 +1.75%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 580-0 +13-2 +2.34%
Wheat
ZWK26 584-6 +16-4 +2.90%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 1
Investors Are Bullish on Alphabet Stock - Piling Into GOOGL Call Options With Huge Unusual Options Volume
Crude Oil pumpjack at sunset by Zbynek Burival via Unsplash 2
This Oil Stock Just Soared 130%. Should You Chase Battalion Oil Here?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Higher as Investors Digest U.S. ADP Jobs Report
Chipset held over rush hour traffic by Jae Young Ju via iStock 4
A $2 Billion Reason to Buy Lumentum Stock Now
Sketched Chinese flag by OllegN via iStock 5
Should You Buy the Dip in Alibaba Stock Ahead of China’s ‘Two Sessions?’
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot