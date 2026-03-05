Soybeans Firming to Start Thursday

Soybeans are showing Thursday AM gains of 1 to 3 cents. Futures rounded out Wednesday trade with slight weakness, as contracts were fractionally to 1 ¼ cents lower. Open interest was up 4,838 contracts on Wednesday. There were another 244 deliveries issued overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 1 3/4 cents at $10.97 3/4. Soymeal futures were down $2.20 to $4.80 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 20 to 82 points higher in the front months. There were 76 deliveries against March meal futures overnight.

The weekly Export Sales report from USDA will be released on Thursday morning, as traders surveyed by Reuters are expecting to see 0.3-1 MMT in soybean sales for the week of 2/26. New crop business is estimated to total 0-100,000 MT in that week. Soybean meal sales are seen at 200,000-550,000 MT in the last week of February, with bean oil seen with net reductions of 20,000 MT to net sales of 26,000 MT.

Statistics Canada will release planting intentions data for 2026 on Thursday, with a Reuters survey showing analysts looking for 22.3 million acres of canola, up from 21.5 million acres in 2025 if realized.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $11.54 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 6 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $10.96 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $11.69 1/2, down 1 cent, currently up 1 1/2 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $11.83, down 1/4 cent, currently up 2 cents