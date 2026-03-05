Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Williams Companies Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Williams Cos Inc logo and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Williams Cos Inc logo and website- by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, operates as an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America's hydrocarbon resource plays to growing markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and olefins. With a market cap of $92.7 billion, the company owns and operates midstream gathering and processing assets, and interstate natural gas pipelines.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WMB perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas midstream industry. WMB’s strategic strength stems from its robust asset portfolio, featuring key pipeline systems like Transco and Northwest. Strategic acquisitions have expanded its capacity and reach, solidifying its position as a leading midstream player.

Despite its notable strength, WMB slipped 1.4% from its 52-week high of $76.87, achieved on Mar. 2. Over the past three months, WMB stock gained 19%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPXmarginal gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of WMB rose 26.1% on a YTD basis and climbed 33.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s YTD marginal gains and 18.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, WMB has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average since late December, 2025, with slight fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 10, WMB shares closed up by 1.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.55 missed Wall Street expectations of $0.58. The company’s revenue was $3.2 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $3.1 billion. WMB expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $2.20 to $2.38.

WMB’s rival, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 23.4% uptick on a YTD basis and 25.7% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on WMB’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $77.40 suggests a potential upside of 2.2% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,869.50 +52.87 +0.78%
S&P 500 Index
KMI 33.87 -0.05 -0.15%
Kinder Morgan Inc
WMB 75.98 +0.21 +0.28%
Williams Companies

Most Popular News

Costco food court by Macky Albor via Shutterstock 1
Dear Costco Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 5
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
SanDisk Stock Forecast: Can the Rally Continue Into 2026?
Soldiers marching via Shutterstock 3
5 Top Defense Stocks to Buy as the World Rearms
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 4
S&P Futures Plummet as Middle East Conflict Fuels Inflation Fears
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 5
Micron Technology Short-Put Plays Have Huge Yields - Attractive to Value Investors
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot