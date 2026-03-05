Is Williams Companies Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, operates as an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America's hydrocarbon resource plays to growing markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and olefins. With a market cap of $92.7 billion, the company owns and operates midstream gathering and processing assets, and interstate natural gas pipelines.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and WMB perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the oil & gas midstream industry. WMB’s strategic strength stems from its robust asset portfolio, featuring key pipeline systems like Transco and Northwest. Strategic acquisitions have expanded its capacity and reach, solidifying its position as a leading midstream player.

Despite its notable strength, WMB slipped 1.4% from its 52-week high of $76.87, achieved on Mar. 2. Over the past three months, WMB stock gained 19%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) marginal gains during the same time frame.

Shares of WMB rose 26.1% on a YTD basis and climbed 33.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming SPX’s YTD marginal gains and 18.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, WMB has been trading above its 200-day moving average over the past year, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average since late December, 2025, with slight fluctuations.

On Feb. 10, WMB shares closed up by 1.5% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.55 missed Wall Street expectations of $0.58. The company’s revenue was $3.2 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $3.1 billion. WMB expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $2.20 to $2.38.

WMB’s rival, Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) shares lagged behind the stock, with a 23.4% uptick on a YTD basis and 25.7% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on WMB’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $77.40 suggests a potential upside of 2.2% from current price levels.