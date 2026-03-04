Barchart.com
Soybeans Slip Lower on Midweek Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay
Soy milk and pellets by bigfatcat via Pixabay

Soybeans rounded out Wednesday trade with slight weakness, as contracts were fractionally to 1 ¼ cents lower. There were another 244 deliveries issued overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 1 3/4 cents at $10.97 3/4.  Soymeal futures were down $2.20 to $4.80 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 20 to 82 points higher in the front months.

The weekly Export Sales report from USDA will be released on Thursday morning, as traders surveyed by Reuters are expecting to see 0.3-1 MMT in soybean sales for the week of 2/26. New crop business is estimated to total 0-100,000 MT in that week. Soybean meal sales are seen at 200,000-550,000 MT in the last week of February, with bean oil seen with net reductions of 20,000 MT to net sales of 26,000 MT.

Statistics Canada will release planting intentions data for 2026 on Thursday, with a Reuters survey showing analysts looking for 22.3 million acres of canola, up from 21.5 million acres in 2025 if realized. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.54 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.96 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.69 1/2, down 1 cent,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.83, down 1/4 cent,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.9576 -0.0165 -0.15%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 63.59s +0.77 +1.23%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 309.9s -4.8 -1.53%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1154-4s -1-2 -0.11%
Soybean
ZSK26 1169-4s -1-0 -0.09%
Soybean

