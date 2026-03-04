How Is Occidental Petroleum's Stock Performance Compared to Other Oil & Gas E&P Stocks?

With a market cap of $53.5 billion , Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( OXY ) is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two main segments: Oil and Gas, and Midstream and Marketing.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks, and Occidental Petroleum fits this criterion perfectly. Its Oil and Gas segment focuses on exploring, developing, and producing oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas, while optimizing transportation and storage capacity.

Shares of the energy giant have declined 4.7% from its 52-week high of $56.34 . OXY stock has soared 26.5% over the past three months, surpassing the State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s ( XOP ) 16.5% rise over the same time frame.

OXY stock is up 30.5% on a YTD basis, outpacing XOP’s 25.9% gain. However, in the longer term, shares of Occidental Petroleum have increased 15.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XOP’s 27.6% return over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since January.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum climbed 9.4% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 18 as the company reported better-than-expected adjusted EPS of $0.31, despite lower realized oil prices of $59.22 per barrel. The upside was driven by a sharp turnaround in the midstream unit, which posted $204 million in pre-tax income, compared with a $123 million loss last year, supported by higher gas margins in the Permian, lower transportation costs, and stronger sulfur prices at Al Hosn.

In addition, rival ConocoPhillips ( COP ) has slightly lagged behind OXY stock on a YTD basis, with COP shares gaining 26.6% . However, COP stock has increased nearly 28% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing OXY stock.