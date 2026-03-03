Barchart.com
Soybeans Power Higher Late on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock

Soybeans saw late session strength, with contracts closing 5 to 7 cents higher There were another 27 deliveries issued overnight. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 6 1/2 cents at $10.97 1/2.  Soymeal futures were up 20 cents to $2.20 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 6 to 12 points higher in the front months.

The market continues to digest the unfolding Middle East situation, as China officially called for a halt to the military operations. US and Chinese trade officials will bean in the middle of the month to plan for the Trump/Xi meeting in late March.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.55 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.97 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.70 1/2, up 6 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.83 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.9741 +0.0629 +0.58%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLK26 62.82s +0.08 +0.13%
Soybean Oil
ZMK26 314.7s +1.8 +0.58%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1155-6s +5-6 +0.50%
Soybean
ZSK26 1170-4s +6-4 +0.56%
Soybean

