Is Roper Technologies Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Roper Technologies Inc logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Sarasota, Florida-based Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. With a market cap of $36 billion, the company offers industrial controls, fluid handling, pumps, medical and scientific devices, analytical instrumentation products, radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology, and software solutions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and ROP perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the software application industry. ROP excels in niche segments with innovative tech and products. The company's AI-enabled solutions, like CentralReach, drive automation and customer outcomes, supporting growth.

Despite its notable strength, ROP slipped 40.5% from its 52-week high of $595.17, achieved on Mar. 5, 2025. Over the past three months, ROP stock declined 20.3%, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPXmarginal gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of ROP fell 20.5% on a YTD basis and dipped 39.5% over the past 52 weeks, notably underperforming SPX’s YTD marginal gains and 15.6% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, ROP has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early July, 2025, with some fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 27, ROP shares closed down by 9.6% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $5.21 topped Wall Street expectations of $5.14. The company’s revenue was $2.06 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $2.09 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $21.30 to $21.55.

In the competitive arena of software application, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) has taken the lead over ROP, showing resilience with a 3% downtick on a YTD basis and 21.1% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on ROP’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $458.71 suggests a potential upside of 29.6% from current price levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ROP 349.27 -4.66 -1.32%
Roper Industries
$SPX 6,775.23 -106.39 -1.55%
S&P 500 Index
CDNS 298.94 -4.42 -1.46%
Cadence Design Sys

