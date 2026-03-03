Barchart.com
Corn Posting Tuesday AM Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Corn kernels - via CC0 Public Domain
Corn prices are 3 to 5 cents higher so far on Tuesday morning. Crude is up another $4.83, adding some support. Futures rounded out Monday trade, with contracts down fractionally to 5 ½ cents in the nearbys. Deferred new crop contracts were up fractionally to 2 1/4 cents. Open interest was down 14,119 contracts on Monday, suggesting some longs were liquidating. There were 215 deliveries issued overnight. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 1/2 cents to $4.05 3/4. 

Export Inspections data showed corn shipments at 1.858 MT (73.17 mbu) shipped in the week that ended on February 26. That was down 8% from last week, but still the 3rd largest this year and up 37.41% from the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 521,921 MT, with 269,686 MT to South Korea and 221,965 MT to Japan. Marketing year shipments have totaled 39.619 MMT (1.56 mbu), which is up 42.29% yr/yr.

USDA’s Grain Crushing report from NASS showed a total of just 460.95 million bushels of corn used for ethanol production in January, shy of estimates. That was a decline of 1.49% from a year ago and down 4.5% from December’s revised (~5 mbu lower) total. 

A couple separate tenders from South Korean importers saw a total of 133,000 MT purchased overnight.

Safras & Mercado estimates the Brazilian corn crop at 141.71 MMT, down 1.17 MMT from their previous number. StoneX raised their estimate by 0.5 MMT to 136 MMT.

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.33 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents, currently up 4 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.05 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.45 3/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

Jul 26 Corn  closed at $4.54 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Reserve Your Spot