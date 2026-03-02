Barchart.com
Is Constellation Energy Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Constellation Energy Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock
With a market cap of $119.4 billion, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) produces and sells electricity, natural gas, and a range of energy-related and sustainable solutions. Operating across five regional segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions, the company serves utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and customers across commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential markets.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered “large-cap” stocks and Constellation Energy fits this criterion perfectly. It has about 31,676 megawatts of generating capacity from a diverse mix of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of the Baltimore, Maryland-based company have fallen 20% from its 52-week high of $412.70. Over the past three months, shares of the company have decreased 10.1%, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) marginal rise during the same timeframe.

CEG stock has declined 7.4% on a YTD basis, underperforming SPX's marginal dip. However, in the longer term, the company's shares have climbed 30.6% over the past 52 weeks, surpassing the 14.9% return of the SPX over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-January.

Shares of Constellation Energy climbed 6.4% on Feb. 24 after the company reported solid Q4 2025 results, including adjusted operating earnings of $2.30 per share and $9.39 per share for the full year, with full-year results exceeding the midpoint of guidance for the fourth consecutive year. Investor sentiment was further boosted by the completed acquisition of Calpine Corporation, creating the nation’s largest electricity producer, along with major growth drivers such as a $1 billion DOE loan guarantee for the Crane Clean Energy Center restart and long-term power agreements tied to data center demand. 

In comparison, its rival, The Southern Company (SO) has outpaced CEG stock on a YTD basis, with SO shares gaining 11.9%. However, SO stock has risen 8.7% over the past year, lagging behind CEG stock.

Due to CEG stock’s outperformance relative to the SPX over the past year, analysts are strongly optimistic, with a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" from 19 analysts. The mean price target of $399.22 suggests a 22.4% upside potential from current levels.


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CEG 330.13 +0.25 +0.08%
Constellation Energy Corp
$SPX 6,858.72 -20.16 -0.29%
S&P 500 Index
SO 97.38 +0.02 +0.02%
Southern Company

