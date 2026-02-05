Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Tapestry Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tapestry Inc phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Tapestry Inc phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $26.6 billion, Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) is a global accessories and lifestyle brand company operating across North America, Greater China, the rest of Asia, and other international markets through its three core brands: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It designs and sells handbags, accessories, footwear, and ready-to-wear products through retail stores, outlets, e-commerce platforms, and shop-in-shop locations worldwide.

Shares of the New York-based company have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. TPR stock has climbed 90.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas increased 13.1%. In addition, shares of the company are up 9.7% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s marginal rise.

Focusing more closely, shares of the maker of high-end shoes and handbags have also outpaced the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY3.4% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Tapestry surged 7.1% on Feb. 5 after the company reported Q2 2026 results that beat Wall Street expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.69 and revenue of $2.5 billion. Investor sentiment was further boosted by strong operating performance, including a 620-basis-point expansion in GAAP operating margin, pro forma revenue growth of 18%, and standout 25% growth at the Coach brand. Additionally, Tapestry raised its full-year fiscal 2026 outlook, projecting EPS of $6.40 - $6.45.

For the fiscal year ending in June 2026, analysts expect TPR’s EPS to grow 10.6% year-over-year to $5.64. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 30, UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a “Hold” rating on Tapestry and set a price target of $125.

The mean price target of $139.11 represents a premium of 2.5% to TPR's current levels. The Street-high price target of $155 implies a potential upside of 14.2% from the current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 117.92 -2.18 -1.82%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,825.25 -57.47 -0.83%
S&P 500 Index
TPR 136.72 +6.80 +5.23%
Tapestry Inc

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
30,000 Layoffs Could Soon Hit at Oracle. What Does That Mean for ORCL Stock?
Tesla Inc tesla by- Iv-olga via Shutterstock 2
Waymo Raises Another Red Flag for Tesla. Should You Sell TSLA Stock in February 2026?
Cup of roasted coffee beans on pile by Negative-Space via Pixabay 3
Why Are Coffee Prices Falling, and How Much Lower Will They Go?
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stock Index Futures Steady After Tech-Led Selloff, U.S. ADP Jobs Report and Alphabet Earnings in Focus
Microsoft sign at the headquarters by VDB Photos via Shutterstock 5
Microsoft Just Showed Why It’s Still a Must-Own Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot