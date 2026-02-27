Barchart.com
Wheat Rallying on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay
Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

The wheat complex is rallying across all three markets on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures are 18 to 21 cents higher on Friday. KC HRW futures are trading 18 to 19 cents higher across most contracts. MPLS spring wheat are up 13 to 16 ½ cents so far on the day. Short covering is being noted on Friday as February rounds out. 

Weekly Export Sales for the week of 2/19 has the export commitment total at 22.998 MMT, 14% ahead of the same period last year. That is 94% of USDA’s export estimate and slightly behind the 96% average pace.

The French soft wheat crop is estimated at 84% good/excellent, down 4 percentage points from the week prior according to the FranceAgriMer. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.92 1/2, up 20 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.93, up 18 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.70, up 18 1/2 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.81 1/4, up 19 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.00, up 16 1/2 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $6.12 1/4, up 13 1/2 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 583-6 +21-4 +3.82%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 571-4 +20-0 +3.63%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 6.0200 +0.1850 +3.17%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 593-2 +21-4 +3.76%
Wheat
ZWK26 596-4 +22-0 +3.83%
Wheat

