Uber Air Is Officially Here. Does That Make Uber Stock a Buy on Flying Car Dreams?

Imagine booking a flight across town the same way you'd hail a ride to the airport. No terminals. No check-in lines. Just open the Uber (UBER) app, tap once, and take off.

That's no longer science fiction.

Uber Technologies has officially launched Uber Air in partnership with Joby Aviation (JOBY), allowing riders to book an all-electric air taxi directly from the Uber app. Joby expects to carry its first passengers later this year in Dubai, and the implications for Uber's stock are worth unpacking.

But air taxis are just one piece of a much bigger picture. Uber is simultaneously rolling out a fully autonomous vehicle commercialization platform called Uber Autonomous Solutions.

Between flying cars and self-driving rides, the ride-hailing giant is making a bold bet that the future of transportation runs through its app.

So, does all of this make UBER stock a buy?

What Uber Air Offers Riders

The Uber Air experience is designed to feel seamless. Riders enter their destination in the familiar "Where to?" bar, and if their trip qualifies, Uber Air powered by Joby appears as an option.

Joby's electric aircraft is designed to carry up to four passengers.

It uses six tilting propellers to take off vertically before transitioning into forward flight.

It can hit speeds up to 200 mph and travel up to 100 miles on a single charge, according to a company statement.

Large panoramic windows give every passenger a city-skyline view.

The aircraft is also designed to be quiet, blending into the ambient sounds of a city street.

Joby and Uber have been working together since 2019. In 2021, Joby acquired Uber's Elevate division, which helped it build the foundation for urban air mobility.

The partnership will also bring Blade's commercial helicopter service to the Uber app in 2026, paving the way for eventual air taxi expansion to New York, Los Angeles, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Before U.S. commercial operations can begin, Joby still needs Federal Aviation Administration certification. The company has already logged more than 50,000 miles of test flights and is in the final stage of that process.

Uber's Autonomous Vehicle Strategy Gains Traction

While air taxis grab headlines, Uber's ground-level autonomy push may be the bigger long-term story for investors. Uber officially launched Uber Autonomous Solutions, a suite of services designed to help partners commercialize self-driving vehicles.

The platform covers three areas: infrastructure (data collection, mapping, fleet financing), user experience (in-car software, rider support), and fleet operations (mission control, remote assistance, insurance).

In 2025, Uber generated $8.7 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), up 35% year-over-year (YoY), and $9.8 billion in free cash flow, up 42%. Trips hit a 15 billion annual run rate while monthly active users crossed 200 million.

On the AV side, Uber says vehicles on its platform are running 30% more trips per day than comparable standalone platforms, a utilization advantage that management believes will only grow.

Uber also plans to be in 15 cities with AV deployments by the end of 2026, with partners including Waymo, Avride, WeRide, Nuro, and Waabi.

Is UBER Stock a Buy Right Now?

There are real reasons to be bullish. Uber is profitable, generating massive free cash flow, and positioning itself as the infrastructure layer for the entire autonomous transportation industry.

Incoming CFO Balaji Krishnamurthy made an important point on the earnings call that often gets overlooked: 70% of U.S. trips come from outside the top 20 cities, and nearly 75% of U.S. profits come from those markets. AVs won't reach these areas for years. That means Uber's core business has a long runway, regardless of how fast autonomy scales.

The risks are real, too. AV commercialization is slower and more capital-intensive than headlines suggest. Air taxi certification in the U.S. is still pending. And competition from Waymo, Tesla (TSLA), and others is intensifying in Uber's most profitable urban markets.

Out of the 51 analysts covering UBER stock, 37 recommend “Strong Buy,” three recommend “Moderate Buy,” 10 recommend “Hold,” and one recommends “Strong Sell.” The average UBER stock price target is $106.27, above the current price of about $75.

For long-term investors who believe the future of transportation is electric, autonomous, and app-driven, Uber's strategic position looks stronger than ever.