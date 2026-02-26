Is Uber Technologies Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $149.9 billion , San Francisco, California-based Uber Technologies, Inc. ( UBER ) is a global technology company operating across the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Mobility; Delivery; and Freight, offering services that range from ride-hailing and micromobility to food, grocery, and package delivery.

Companies valued over $10 billion are typically referred to as “large-cap” stocks, Uber Technologies fits right into that category. Its platforms also support digital logistics and freight transportation by connecting shippers and carriers through an end-to-end marketplace.

The stock has fallen 26.7% from its 52-week high of $101.99 . UBER stock has declined 12.7% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 1.5% dip during the same time frame.

In the longer term, the stock has decreased 1.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 19.9% return of NASX over the same period. Moreover, shares of Uber Technologies have dropped 8.5% on a YTD basis, compared to NASX’s 1.6% decline.

UBER has been trading below its 200-day moving average since December last year and below its 50-day moving average since November last year.

Shares of Uber Technologies tumbled 5.2% on Feb. 4 after the company forecast Q1 2026 gross bookings and adjusted core profit below expectations, citing headwinds from a strong U.S. dollar and adverse weather impacts. Despite Q4 2025 revenue beating estimates at $11.96 billion, investor sentiment weakened as the company reported weaker-than-expected adjusted EPS came in at $0.23 and operating income of $770 million due to 20.5% higher costs totaling $11.19B.

In comparison, rival ServiceNow, Inc. ( NOW ) has lagged behind UBER stock. NOW stock has decreased 28.7% on a YTD basis and 42% over the past year.