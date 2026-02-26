Is Uber Technologies Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $149.9 billion, San Francisco, California-based Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) is a global technology company operating across the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Mobility; Delivery; and Freight, offering services that range from ride-hailing and micromobility to food, grocery, and package delivery.
Companies valued over $10 billion are typically referred to as “large-cap” stocks, Uber Technologies fits right into that category. Its platforms also support digital logistics and freight transportation by connecting shippers and carriers through an end-to-end marketplace.
The stock has fallen 26.7% from its 52-week high of $101.99. UBER stock has declined 12.7% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 1.5% dip during the same time frame.
In the longer term, the stock has decreased 1.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 19.9% return of NASX over the same period. Moreover, shares of Uber Technologies have dropped 8.5% on a YTD basis, compared to NASX’s 1.6% decline.
UBER has been trading below its 200-day moving average since December last year and below its 50-day moving average since November last year.
Shares of Uber Technologies tumbled 5.2% on Feb. 4 after the company forecast Q1 2026 gross bookings and adjusted core profit below expectations, citing headwinds from a strong U.S. dollar and adverse weather impacts. Despite Q4 2025 revenue beating estimates at $11.96 billion, investor sentiment weakened as the company reported weaker-than-expected adjusted EPS came in at $0.23 and operating income of $770 million due to 20.5% higher costs totaling $11.19B.
In comparison, rival ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) has lagged behind UBER stock. NOW stock has decreased 28.7% on a YTD basis and 42% over the past year.
Despite UBER’s underperformance relative to the Nasdaq, analysts are bullish with a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" from 51 analysts. The mean price target of $106.27 suggests 45.9% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.