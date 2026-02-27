Is AppLovin Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

AppLovin Corporation (APP) builds a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content. Valued at $142.5 billion by market cap, the company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions for businesses to reach, monetize, and grow their global audiences.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and APP definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the advertising agencies industry. AppLovin's competitive advantage stems from its vertically integrated platform, combining app discovery, monetization, and analytics. The company has a solid financial foundation for investments and acquisitions. Its innovation in AI-driven marketing and agile, data-driven culture enable it to stay ahead in the mobile app ecosystem. Focused on the high-growth mobile gaming market, AppLovin's strategic positioning and integrated platform drive its success.

Despite its notable strength, APP slipped 40.3% from its 52-week high of $745.61, achieved on Sep. 29, 2025. Over the past three months, APP stock declined 24.1%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 1.5% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of APP fell 34% on a YTD basis, underperforming NASX’s YTD losses of 1.6%. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 34.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming NASX’s solid 19.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, APP has been trading below its 50-day moving average since mid-January. The stock has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early February.

On Feb. 11, APP reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down more than 19% in the following trading session. Its EPS of $3.24 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $2.89. The company’s revenue was $1.7 billion, topping Wall Street forecasts of $1.6 billion. For Q1, APP expects revenue in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion.

In the competitive arena of advertising agencies, The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD) has lagged behind APP, with a 36.9% downtick on a YTD basis and a 66.9% loss over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on APP’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 28 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $668.42 suggests an ambitious potential upside of 50.2% from current price levels.