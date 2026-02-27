Is Arista Networks’ Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

With a market cap of $167 billion, California-based Arista Networks Inc (ANET) is a provider of high-performance networking equipment and software for large data centers, cloud computing environments, and enterprise campus networks. The company designs and sells Ethernet switches, routing platforms, and network operating software that enable scalable, low-latency connectivity for hyperscale cloud providers, AI workloads, and high-bandwidth enterprise applications.

Companies valued over $10 billion are generally described as “large-cap” stocks, and Arista Networks fits right into that category. The company stands out in the networking market through its software-centric architecture and leadership in high-speed data-center switching for cloud and AI workloads. Its Extensible Operating System (EOS) provides programmability, automation, and real-time telemetry across large distributed networks, creating operational simplicity and strong customer lock-in versus traditional hardware-centric rivals. The company also has deep relationships with hyperscale cloud providers and benefits directly from surging demand for 100G/400G/800G Ethernet infrastructure used in AI clusters and high-performance data centers.

However, ANET shares have dipped 21% from their 52-week high of $164.94. On the positive side, over the past three months, ANET stock has gained 2%, exceeding the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1.4% gains.

In the longer term, shares of the cloud networking company have decreased 3% over the six months, underperforming SPX’s 6.9% return. However, ANET stock has soared 35.1% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing SPX’s 16% rally over the same time frame.

The stock has recently dipped below its 50-day moving average but has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-January.

Arista Networks posted strong FY2025 Q4 results on Feb. 12, reporting revenue of $2.49 billion, up 28.9% year over year and non-GAAP EPS of $0.82. It reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 63.4%, driven by sustained demand from hyperscale cloud and AI-data-center customers for high-speed Ethernet infrastructure. Despite the earnings beat, the stock fell 3.9% immediately after the release, likely reflecting investor caution over margin mix and hyperscaler concentration, but rebounded 4.8% in the following session as the market refocused on Arista’s strong AI-networking positioning and durable growth outlook.

In comparison, key rival Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) has dipped 7.3% over the past six months and 3.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind ANET stock.

The stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” from the 24 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $179.91 is a premium of 38.1% to current levels.