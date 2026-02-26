Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Union Pacific Stock: Is UNP Underperforming the Industrials Sector?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Union Pacific Corp_ logo-by Richard Thornton via Shutterstock
Union Pacific Corp_ logo-by Richard Thornton via Shutterstock

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) provides rail transportation services across 23 states in the U.S. through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. Valued at a market capitalization of $156.8 billion, the company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, coal and renewables, among others.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Union Pacific sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

UNP stock touched its 52-week high of $267.88 just yesterday before pulling back slightly. The stock surged 15.3% over the past three months, slightly underperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 15.6% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Zoom out, though, and the picture gets more nuanced. Over the past 52 weeks, the railroad giant’s shares rose 7.5%, trailing behind XLI, that delivered 30.2% returns over the same time frame.

Even so, the technical setup looks positive. UNP has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since January, indicating bullish momentum.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 28, United Pacific’s shares declined 2.1% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue remained flat year-over-year and came in at $6.1 billion, missing the Street’s estimates. Management mentioned softer freight volumes as the primary reason for the miss. Additionally, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.86, in line with Wall Street estimates. 

When compared with its peer, CSX Corporation (CSX), the performance gap becomes clear. CSX has outpaced UNP over the past year, with its shares climbing 31.6% in the past 52 weeks and gaining 21% over the past three months.

Meanwhile, analysts are optimistic on UNP with a dash of caution. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $269.77 suggests 2.1% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 175.60 -1.38 -0.78%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
UNP 264.25 -2.41 -0.90%
Union Pacific Corp
CSX 42.22 -0.25 -0.59%
CSX Corp

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Micron Stock Trades Near Record High — Cash Out or Hold On?
Microsoft France headquarters by JeanLuclchard via Shutterstock 2
Microsoft Stock Just Flashed an Ultra-Rare Bullish Signal for Options Traders
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 3
As Nvidia Launches New AI Laptop Chips, Should You Buy NVDA Stock?
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 4
Buying In-the-Money Palantir Calls Looks Attractive Here for Value Buyers
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 5
Claude Just Dealt Another Blow to IBM Stock. Will It Be Fatal, or Should You Buy the Dip?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot