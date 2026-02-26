Union Pacific Stock: Is UNP Underperforming the Industrials Sector?

Omaha, Nebraska-based Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) provides rail transportation services across 23 states in the U.S. through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company. Valued at a market capitalization of $156.8 billion, the company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, coal and renewables, among others.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Union Pacific sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

UNP stock touched its 52-week high of $267.88 just yesterday before pulling back slightly. The stock surged 15.3% over the past three months, slightly underperforming the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI) 15.6% rise during the same time frame.

Zoom out, though, and the picture gets more nuanced. Over the past 52 weeks, the railroad giant’s shares rose 7.5%, trailing behind XLI, that delivered 30.2% returns over the same time frame.

Even so, the technical setup looks positive. UNP has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since January, indicating bullish momentum.

On Jan. 28, United Pacific’s shares declined 2.1% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue remained flat year-over-year and came in at $6.1 billion, missing the Street’s estimates. Management mentioned softer freight volumes as the primary reason for the miss. Additionally, its adjusted EPS amounted to $2.86, in line with Wall Street estimates.

When compared with its peer, CSX Corporation (CSX), the performance gap becomes clear. CSX has outpaced UNP over the past year, with its shares climbing 31.6% in the past 52 weeks and gaining 21% over the past three months.

Meanwhile, analysts are optimistic on UNP with a dash of caution. Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $269.77 suggests 2.1% upside potential from current price levels.