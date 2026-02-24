Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Eases Lower on Tuesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay
Wheat field landscape by Lenalindell20 via Pixabay

The wheat complex was weaker on Tuesday. Chicago SRW futures were steady to 2 cents lower. KC HRW futures are down 5 to 6 cents in the front months on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat were 1 to 3 cents weaker.

Precip will be limited in the Southern Plains over the next week, with some totals from scattered precip to 2 inches in parts of SRW country. 

EU soft what exports from July 1 to February 22 have totaled 15.38 MMT according to European Commission data, up 1.36 MMT from the same week last year. Algeria purchased wheat in a tender on Tuesday, though totals have yet to be announced. 

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.67 1/2, down 2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.73 1/4, down 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.54 1/4, down 5 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.67, down 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.80 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.96 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 567-0s -5-2 -0.92%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 554-2s -5-6 -1.03%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7950s -0.0275 -0.47%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 567-4s -2-0 -0.35%
Wheat
ZWK26 573-2s -0-4 -0.09%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_billboard-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
Micron Stock Trades Near Record High — Cash Out or Hold On?
Microsoft France headquarters by JeanLuclchard via Shutterstock 2
Microsoft Stock Just Flashed an Ultra-Rare Bullish Signal for Options Traders
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stock Index Futures Mixed With Focus on Trump’s SOTU Address and U.S. Economic Data
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on storage rack-by Nick N A via Shutterstock 4
Claude Just Dealt Another Blow to IBM Stock. Will It Be Fatal, or Should You Buy the Dip?
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 5
Buying In-the-Money Palantir Calls Looks Attractive Here for Value Buyers
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot