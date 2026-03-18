Is Carnival Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Valued at a market cap of $31.1 billion , Carnival Corporation & plc ( CCL ) is a cruise company that provides leisure travel services. Beyond its maritime operations, this Miami, Florida-based company also owns and operates a network of hotels, lodges, and luxury glass-domed railcars.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and CCL fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the travel services industry. The company’s core strengths lie in its massive global scale, capturing nearly 40% of the cruise market share, and its high-margin "proprietary destination" strategy, exemplified by its private Bahamian port, Celebration Key.

This cruise company has slipped 29% from its 52-week high of $34.03 , reached on Feb. 6. Shares of CCL have declined 14.8% over the past three months, underperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ( $DOWI ) 3.6% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of CCL are down 20.9%, compared to DOWI’s 3.8% fall. Nonetheless, in the longer term, CCL has soared 20.1% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing DOWI’s 11.2% uptick over the same time frame.

To confirm its recent bearish trend, CCL has been trading below its 200-day moving average since early March and has remained below its 50-day moving average since late February.

On Mar. 12, global equities declined as escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed crude oil prices sharply higher, with Brent crude surging toward $100–$115 per barrel. The spike in energy prices raised concerns about inflation and economic slowdown , increasing fears of stagflation. Ongoing uncertainty and volatility weighed on investor sentiment, particularly impacting rate-sensitive sectors like autos and consumer discretionary, where stocks such as CCL dropped 7.9% .

CCL has trailed its rival, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ( RCL ), which soared 32.5% over the past 52 weeks and declined 3.4% on a YTD basis.