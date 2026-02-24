Barchart.com
Soybeans Easing Back on Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock
Tofu made from Soybeans via Shutterstock

Soybeans are trading with 3 to 4 cent front month losses so far on Tuesday morning. Futures closed with Monday losses of 2 to 4 cents in the nearbys. Some deferreds held up. Open interest was down 9,956 contracts overall, with March down 36,209 contracts ahead of first notice day on Friday, as May was up 15,005 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 3 1/4 cents at $10.69. Soymeal futures were down $1 to $2.50 in the front months, with. Soy Oil futures up 47 to 61 points.

USDA’s FGIS tallied soybean export shipments at 669,865 MT (24.61 mbu) during the week ending on February 19. That was 44.9% below the week prior and 23.8% shy of than the same week last year. China was the top destination of 344,885 MT, with 98,686 MT headed to Mexico and 52,839 MT to Egypt. Marketing year exports for 2025/26 are 25.033 MMT (919.8 mbu) since September 1, which is now 32.2% below the same period last year.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled the President cannot use the IEEPA for tariff purposes. President Trump later responded by indicating he will issue a 10% blanket tariff under sections 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, which would expire after 150 days, before raising that to 15% over the weekend. 

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 30% harvested, still lagging the 39% paced from the same period last year. 

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.34 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.69, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.49 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents, currently down 3 3/4 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.63 1/2, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/2 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

