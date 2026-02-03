Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Southern Company Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Southern Company logo-by 360b via Shutterstock
Southern Company logo-by 360b via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $98.3 billion, The Southern Company (SO) generates, transmits, and distributes electricity. The Atlanta, Georgia-based company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects. 

This utility company has underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Shares of SO have gained 5.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has surged 15.5%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 1.1%, compared to SPX’s 1.9% return.

Narrowing the focus, SO has also lagged behind the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which soared 9.5% over the past 52 weeks and declined marginally on a YTD basis. 

www.barchart.com 

On Oct. 30, shares of SO climbed 1.7% after it posted better-than-expected Q3 results. Due to a robust rise in its retail and wholesale electric revenues and natural gas revenues, the company’s total operating revenue reached $7.8 billion, up 7.5% year-over-year and 3.7% ahead of consensus estimates. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS also increased 11.9% from the same period last year to $1.60, surpassing analyst estimates by 6.7%.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect SO’s EPS to grow 5.9% year over year to $4.29. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It exceeded the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. 

Among the 24 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Hold,” which is based on five “Strong Buy,” one "Moderate Buy,” 15 “Hold,” and three “Strong Sell” ratings.  

www.barchart.com 

The configuration is more bearish than a month ago, with two analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell” rating.

On Jan. 23, RBC Capital analyst Stephen D’Ambrisi maintained a “Sector Perform” rating on SO and raised its price target to $105, indicating a 19.1% potential upside from the current levels.   

The mean price target of $96.78 represents a 9.7% premium from SO’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $108 suggests a 22.5% potential upside from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 43.21 +0.59 +1.38%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,884.35 -92.09 -1.32%
S&P 500 Index
SO 89.78 +1.59 +1.80%
Southern Company

Most Popular News

Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 1
Shorting Microsoft Puts Looks Very Attractive to Value Investors in MSFT Stock
Stacked silver bars by Tookapic via Pixabay 2
Silver Price Predictions: Why This Analyst Thinks $150 Is Just Around the Corner
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD’s Q4 Earnings Are Set To Impress: Should You Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
Buy Sell cards by Kelly Sikkema via Unsplash 4
What Company Is Ryan Cohen Eyeing for a GameStop Megadeal? And Should You Buy GME Stock Here?
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 5
2 High-Risk, High-Reward Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Now
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot