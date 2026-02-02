Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Centene Stock?

Founded in 1984, Saint Louis, Missouri-based Centene Corporation (CNC) operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families and commercial organizations in the United States. The company has a market capitalization of $21.3 billion and operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments.

Shares of the healthcare giant have lagged behind the broader market over the past year, but have slightly outperformed in 2026. CNC stock has declined 33% over the past 52 weeks and has grown 5.3% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 14.3% over the past year and risen 1.4% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, CNC has underperformed the Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLV) 5% rise over the past 52 weeks, but has edged past its marginal decline this year.

On Jan. 27, CNC stock fell 10.7% following the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ announcement of a much lower-than-expected payment rate increase for 2027 Medicare Advantage plans. The agency announced a plan to raise payment rates by a meager 0.09%, substantially below the 4% to 6% increase that analysts and the sector had anticipated. Concerns over the future viability of government-sponsored health plan providers were raised by this rather slight increase. The announcement triggered a widespread sell-off in the health insurance market, which also affected other large insurers.

For the fiscal year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect CNC to report an 72% year-over-year decline in adjusted EPS to $2.01. The company has a mixed earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

CNC has a consensus “Hold” rating overall. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, opinions include four “Strong Buys,” 13 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.” Although Wall Street’s mood is getting brighter. The stock now boasts four “Strong Buy” ratings, one more than it had just a month ago

Analysts started the year with a more constructive tone on Centene. For instance, on Jan. 9, Mizuho lifted its price target to $47 from $40 while keeping a “Neutral” rating, as part of its broader fourth-quarter 2025 outlook for healthcare facilities and managed care names. Just two days earlier, Wells Fargo also boosted its price target for CNC, raising it to $43 from $35, while maintaining an “Equal Weight” stance.

CNC’s mean price target of $44.47 indicates a 2.7% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $80 suggests a robust 84.7% upside potential from current price levels.