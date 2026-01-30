Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Slips Lower into Friday’s Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay

The wheat complex gave into weakness on Friday, as a $0.893 gain in the dollar index added some pressure. Chicago SRW futures saw 3 to 4 ¼ cent losses on the day, as March was up 8 ½ cents on the week. KC HRW futures were down 2 to 3 cents at the close, though March held onto a 4 cent gain. MPLS spring wheat closed Friday with 3 to 4 cents losses, as March was up 3 ¼ cents on the week.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday indicated managed money covering some shorts in Chicago wheat futures and options as of 1/27, cutting 15,957 contracts from their net short to 94,743 contracts. In KC wheat, spec traders trimmed 2,689 contracts from their net short position to 10,329 contracts.

Export Sales data shows accumulated wheat sale commitments at 21.595 MMT, which is 18% ahead of the same week last year. That is 88% od USDA’s forecast and in line with the 89% average pace.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.38, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.46, down 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.44 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.55, down 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.78 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.92 1/2, down 3 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 555-0s -2-6 -0.49%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 544-6s -2-2 -0.41%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7825s -0.0325 -0.56%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 538-0s -3-4 -0.65%
Wheat
ZWK26 546-0s -4-2 -0.77%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 1
Stock Index Futures Slip as Trump Picks Warsh for Fed Chair
Palantir (PLTR) by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 2
Palantir Stock Is Now Oversold. Should You Buy the Dip in PLTR Before Feb. 2?
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 3
Tesla Is All About ‘Amazing Abundance’ From Here on Out. What Does That Really Mean for TSLA Stock?
Ethereum seen from above by Avi Rozen via iStock 4
BitMine Immersion Can’t Stop Buying Ethereum as Crypto Prices Tank
The words call option spelled out with white tiles on black background by Larry1235 via Shutterstock 5
Capitalize on Microsoft’s Unusual Options Activity with These Two Bullish Call Strategies
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot