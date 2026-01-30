What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Ingersoll Rand Stock?

Founded in 1859, Davidson, North Carolina-based Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, and medical technologies services and solutions worldwide. The company has a market capitalization of $33.7 billion and operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. IR engages in manufacturing products, including air compressors, couplers, vacuum pumps, power tools, blowers and more.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand have underperformed the broader market over the past year, declining 2.6% compared to the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 15.4% surge. However, in 2026, the stock has surged nearly 12.2%, outperforming the SPX’s 1.8% rise.

Zooming in, the State Street Industrial Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) rose 20.4% over the past year, outperforming IR’s decline. In 2026, however, XLI has rallied 6.9% and has underperformed the IR stock.

IR stock’s recent mixed performance tells an event-driven story. On Oct. 31, shares slid 3.1% after the company’s Q3 2025 earnings release. Results topped Wall Street estimates, but investors focused instead on lingering concerns, including tariff-related headwinds, softer organic growth across key industrial markets, and delays in pricing benefits.

Sentiment shifted in 2026, however. On Jan. 5, the stock climbed 3.1% after Ingersoll Rand announced the acquisition of Scinomix, a move seen as strategically strengthening its life sciences and automation footprint.

For the current year, which ended in December, analysts expect IR’s EPS to decline marginally YoY to $3.17 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It matched the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.

Among the 16 analysts covering IR stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings and eight “Holds.

The configuration appears slightly less bearish in recent months, with no “Strong Sell” ratings now, compared to two months ago, suggesting analysts have grown slightly less skeptical of IR stock.

On Jan. 23, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Nathan Jones maintained a “Hold” rating on Ingersoll Rand and set a price target of $87.

IR’s mean price target of $90.07 suggests upside potential of 1.4% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $100 suggests the stock could rally by as much as 12.5%.