Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

CSX Corporation Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
CSX Corp_ railcar-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
CSX Corp_ railcar-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $70.5 billion, CSX Corporation (CSX) is a leading rail-based freight transportation company operating across the United States and Canada, providing rail, intermodal, and trucking-related services for a wide range of industries. With a 20,000-mile rail network east of the Mississippi River and a fleet of about 3,500 locomotives, CSX plays a critical role in moving commodities, manufactured goods, and energy resources efficiently.

Shares of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. CSX stock has increased 14.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 15.4%. However, shares of the company are up 4.5% on a YTD basis, outpacing SPX’s 1.8% rise.

Focusing more closely, shares of the freight railroad have lagged behind the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLI20.4% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Despite reporting weaker-than-expected Q4 2025 EPS of $0.39 and revenue of $3.51 billion on Jan. 22, shares of CSX rose 2.4% the next day. Investors were also encouraged by the company’s 31.6% operating margin, which increased 30 basis points year-over-year, along with stronger intermodal volumes, higher merchandise pricing, and increased fuel surcharge revenue. These positives helped offset concerns around softer industrial demand and lower export coal volumes that weighed on quarterly results.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2026, analysts expect CSX’s EPS to grow 15.5% year-over-year to $1.86. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It topped the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and six “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with 18 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Jan. 23, Evercore ISI lowered CSX’s price target to $40 and maintained an “Outperform” rating.

The mean price target of $40.04 represents a 5.7% premium to CSX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $45 suggests a 18.8% potential upside. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 165.86 +1.72 +1.05%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,969.01 -9.02 -0.13%
S&P 500 Index
CSX 37.87 +0.49 +1.31%
CSX Corp

Most Popular News

Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 1
Unusual Put Options Activity in Micron Technology After MU Stock Doubles in 2 Months
Semiconductor chip by Mykola Pokhodzhay via iStock 2
2 Stocks to Buy as Microsoft Announces Its New Maia 200 AI Chip (Hint, Neither Is MSFT)
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
Why the Current Silver Mania Is So Wild, and How I'm Playing It
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
Get Ready for ASIC Shipments to Triple With This Leading AI Stock
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock 5
Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on PayPal Holdings Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot