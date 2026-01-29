eBay Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Founded in 1995, San Jose, California-based eBay Inc. (EBAY) operates as an online shopping site that allows visitors to browse through available products listed for sale or auction through each company's online storefront. The company has a market cap of $43 billion, and its marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at eBay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. In recent years. EBAY has evolved into a global commercial behemoth, starting as a relatively small, community-based auction site.

Shares of the marketplace giant have rallied in the broader market over the past year and in 2026. EBAY stock has surged 41.6% over the past 52 weeks and 9.3% on a YTD basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 15% over the past year and risen 1.9% in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, EBAY has also outperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 5.2% rise over the past 52 weeks and its 2% increase this year.

eBay’s stock has quietly outperformed over the past year as the business narrative has begun to improve. A key driver has been the steady acceleration in Gross Merchandise Volume, signaling healthier activity across the marketplace. At the same time, both revenue and earnings trends have shown meaningful improvement, reinforcing confidence in management’s strategy. Investors have also welcomed eBay’s sharper focus on categories where it holds pricing power and loyal users.

That optimism was reinforced in September 2025, when shares edged higher following the announcement of its agreement to acquire Tise, a consumer-to-consumer social marketplace based in Norway. The deal strengthens eBay’s global C2C footprint and positions it to better engage younger, community-driven buyers. Together, improving fundamentals and strategic moves have kept sentiment steady around EBAY.

For the fiscal year, which ended in December 2025, analysts expect EBAY to report a 12.5% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $4.42. The company has a good earnings surprise history. It has surpassed and met the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

EBAY has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 34 analysts covering the stock, opinions include nine “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” 21 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and one “Strong Sell.”

The configuration has remained unchanged in recent months.

On Jan. 28, Citizens analyst Andrew Boone reiterated his market “Outperform” rating for eBay and maintained a price target of $115.

EBAY’s mean price target of $95.97 indicates a marginal premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $115 suggests a robust 20.8% upside potential from current price levels.