Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Johnson Controls Stock?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Johnson Controls International plc logo on building-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
Johnson Controls International plc logo on building-by Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

Founded in 1885, Cork, Ireland-based Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $71.6 billion and operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilation, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection, and related systems.

Shares of Johnson Controls have outperformed the broader market over the past year, rising 53.4% compared to the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 15% surge. However, in 2026, the stock has declined nearly 2.5%, lagging behind the SPX’s 1.9% rise.

Zooming in, the State Street Industrial Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) rose 18.7% over the past year, lagging behind JCI’s surge. In 2026, however, XLI has rallied 5.8% and has outperformed the JCI stock.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 5, Johnson Controls' stock surged 8.8% following its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings release. The company’s total revenue grew 3.1% year over year (YoY) to $6.4 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.26, also beating Street’s estimates by 5%

For the current year, ending in September, analysts expect JCI’s EPS to rise 21.5% YoY to $4.57 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering JCI stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings and eight “Holds.

www.barchart.com

The configuration has turned slightly bullish now. Compared with a month ago, Johnson Controls now carries 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, up from 11.

On Jan. 13, Morgan Stanley analyst Chris Snyder maintained an "Overweight" rating for Johnson Controls stock and raised its price target from $125 to $130.

JCI’s mean price target of $133.53 suggests upside potential of 14.4% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $148 suggests the stock could rally by as much as 26.8%.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
JCI 116.74 -0.22 -0.19%
Johnson Controls Intl
XLI 164.14 -0.92 -0.56%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,978.03 -0.57 -0.01%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Dear Palantir Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 2
Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
They’re ‘an Expensive Distraction for Many Investors’: Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Says ‘Ignore Political and Economic Forecasts’ When Investing
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Palantir Technologies Stock?
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 4
Nvidia Just Gave You a $2 Billion Reason to Buy CoreWeave Stock
Creating gold bullion by Mark Agnor via Shutterstock 5
Volatility Skew is Sending a Very Clear Message About Newmont’s (NEM) Golden Rally
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot