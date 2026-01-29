Do Wall Street Analysts Like Johnson Controls Stock?

Founded in 1885, Cork, Ireland-based Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $71.6 billion and operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilation, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection, and related systems.

Shares of Johnson Controls have outperformed the broader market over the past year, rising 53.4% compared to the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 15% surge. However, in 2026, the stock has declined nearly 2.5%, lagging behind the SPX’s 1.9% rise.

Zooming in, the State Street Industrial Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) rose 18.7% over the past year, lagging behind JCI’s surge. In 2026, however, XLI has rallied 5.8% and has outperformed the JCI stock.

On Nov. 5, Johnson Controls' stock surged 8.8% following its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings release. The company’s total revenue grew 3.1% year over year (YoY) to $6.4 billion, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS for the quarter came in at $1.26, also beating Street’s estimates by 5%.

For the current year, ending in September, analysts expect JCI’s EPS to rise 21.5% YoY to $4.57 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is solid. It surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 20 analysts covering JCI stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings and eight “Holds.

The configuration has turned slightly bullish now. Compared with a month ago, Johnson Controls now carries 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, up from 11.

On Jan. 13, Morgan Stanley analyst Chris Snyder maintained an "Overweight" rating for Johnson Controls stock and raised its price target from $125 to $130.

JCI’s mean price target of $133.53 suggests upside potential of 14.4% from the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $148 suggests the stock could rally by as much as 26.8%.