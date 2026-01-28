Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on PayPal Holdings Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock
PayPal Holdings Inc HQ photo-by bennymarty via iStock

With a market cap of $51.9 billion, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) is a global digital payments company that operates a large-scale, two-sided technology platform connecting merchants and consumers for online and in-person transactions. It offers a wide range of payment and financial solutions through brands such as PayPal, Venmo, Braintree, Xoom, and Zettle.

The technology platform and digital payments company's shares have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. PYPL stock has decreased 38.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 16.1%. Moreover, shares of the company are down 4.9% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 1.9% gain. 

In addition, shares of the San Jose, California-based company have also underperformed the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF3.1% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of PayPal rose 3.9% on Oct. 28 after the company reported strong Q3 2025 results, with adjusted EPS of $1.34 and revenue of $8.42 billion, both exceeding expectations. Investor sentiment was further boosted by PayPal’s new partnership with OpenAI, enabling ChatGPT users to buy products through its platform, and by the company’s decision to raise its full-year adjusted EPS forecast to $5.35 - $5.39. 

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect PYPL’s adjusted EPS to grow 15.3% year-over-year to $5.36. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 44 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on eight “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” 29 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than it was three months ago, when PYPL had 13 “Strong Buys” in total.

On Jan. 8, Susquehanna lowered its price target on PayPal to $90 while maintaining a “Positive” rating.

The mean price target of $72.72 represents a 31% premium to PYPL’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $105 suggests a 89.2% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PYPL 55.51 -1.09 -1.93%
Paypal Holdings
XLF 53.00 -0.41 -0.77%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,978.60 +28.37 +0.41%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Why 1 Analyst Just Slashed Their Price Target on Oracle Stock by More than 30%
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 2
As Trump Takes a 10% Stake in USA Rare Earth Stock, Should You Buy USAR Shares Now?
Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 3
An Extreme Short Squeeze Is Underway in Sandisk Stock. How Much Higher Can Shares Go?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set for Muted Open After Trump’s Tariff Threats, Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting in Focus
Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
They’re ‘an Expensive Distraction for Many Investors’: Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Says ‘Ignore Political and Economic Forecasts’ When Investing
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot