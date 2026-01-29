Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Devon Energy Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Devon Energy Corp_ magnifed logo- by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Devon Energy Corp_ magnifed logo- by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is a major independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company based in Oklahoma. With a market cap of $24.8 billion, Devon focuses on finding, developing and producing oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily onshore in the United States across multiple prolific basins such as the Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Anadarko Basin, Powder River Basin and Williston Basin. 

The energy giant has slightly underperformed the broader market over the past year, soaring 14.2% over the past 52 weeks compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX15% surge. However, momentum has clearly strengthened in recent months, with the stock surging 16.8% over the past six months, comfortably outpacing the benchmark index’s 9.2% rise. 

On a sector-specific basis, Devon has been even more impressive, outperforming the iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s (IEO2.1% decline over the past 52 weeks and 5.2% rise over the past six months. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 23, Devon Energy shares climbed more than 2% as energy stocks rallied in tandem with a sharp rebound in crude oil prices, with WTI crude rising over 3% to a one-week high, boosting investor sentiment toward oil producers.

For FY2025 that ended in December, analysts expect DVN to report a 18.3% year-over-year decline in earnings to $3.94 per share. Moreover, the company has exceeded the Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the past four quarters, while missing on another occasion.

DVN holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall, supported by 21 “Strong Buys,” two “Moderate Buys,” six “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell” among 30 covering analysts. 

www.barchart.com

The current overall consensus marks a slight softening in sentiment from last month’s “Strong Buy” rating. 

On Jan. 27, Wells Fargo analyst Hanwen Chang reaffirmed his “Overweight” rating on Devon Energy. The analyst also raised the stock’s price target to $43 from $37, signaling stronger confidence in the company’s earnings outlook and valuation potential.

DVN’s mean price target of $44.93 indicates a 12.8% premium to current price levels, while its Street-high target of $62 suggests a staggering 55.7% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
IEO 96.37 +1.27 +1.34%
US Oil & Gas Explor & Prod Ishares ETF
$SPX 6,978.03 -0.57 -0.01%
S&P 500 Index
DVN 39.83 +0.38 +0.96%
Devon Energy Corp

Most Popular News

A Palantir office building in Tokyo_ Image by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock_ 1
Dear Palantir Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for February 2
Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 2
They’re ‘an Expensive Distraction for Many Investors’: Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Says ‘Ignore Political and Economic Forecasts’ When Investing
A Palantir sign displayed on an office building by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Palantir Technologies Stock?
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 4
Nvidia Just Gave You a $2 Billion Reason to Buy CoreWeave Stock
Creating gold bullion by Mark Agnor via Shutterstock 5
Volatility Skew is Sending a Very Clear Message About Newmont’s (NEM) Golden Rally
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot