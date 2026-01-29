Barchart.com
Boston Scientific Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

With a market cap of $138.8 billion, Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets innovative technologies across interventional medical specialties, operating through its MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. It provides advanced solutions for gastrointestinal, urological, neurological, cardiovascular, and cancer-related conditions worldwide.

Shares of the Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. BSX stock has decreased 8.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 15%. Moreover, shares of the company have declined 1.6% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 1.9% return.

Looking closer, shares of the medical device manufacturer have also lagged behind the State Street Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLV5.3% rise over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of Boston Scientific rose nearly 4% on Oct. 22, 2025, after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $0.75 and revenue of $5.07 billion. The company also raised its 2025 adjusted EPS forecast to $3.02 - $3.04 and guided Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.77 - $0.79, above the consensus. Investor optimism was further fueled by strong demand for its heart devices, including a 23.1% jump in electrophysiology sales driven by the Watchman and Farapulse systems, along with improving operating margins despite tariff headwinds.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect BSX’s adjusted EPS to grow 21.1% year-over-year to $3.04. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters. 

Among the 31 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 26 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and two “Holds.” 

On Jan. 10, Bernstein analyst Lee Hambright maintained a “Buy” rating on Boston Scientific and set a price target of $130.

The mean price target of $125.53 represents a 33.8% premium to BSX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $140 suggests a 49.3% potential upside.


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 154.31 -1.14 -0.73%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
BSX 93.79 +0.18 +0.19%
Boston Scientific Corp
$SPX 6,978.03 -0.57 -0.01%
S&P 500 Index

