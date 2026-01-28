Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Expedia Group Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Expedia Group Inc phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Expedia Group Inc phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $32.7 billion, Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) is a global online travel company operating across B2C, B2B, and trivago segments, offering a wide range of travel products and services through well-known brands such as Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo, and Orbitz. It connects travelers and partners worldwide through technology-driven travel solutions and marketing platforms.

Shares of the Seattle, Washington-based company have outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. EXPE stock has climbed 57.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 16.1%. However, shares of Expedia are down 5.9% on a YTD basis, lagging behind SPX’s 1.9% return.

Focusing more closely, shares of the online travel company have outpaced the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY6.1% rise over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Expedia surged 17.6% following its Q3 2025 results on Nov. 6, posting adjusted EPS of $7.57 and revenue of $4.41 billion, both beating Wall Street forecasts. Investors were encouraged by strong operating momentum, including 11% growth in room nights, 12% growth in gross bookings, 9% revenue growth, and a 26% jump in B2B bookings, alongside 208 bps of adjusted EBITDA margin expansion. The rally was further fueled by signs in sustained demand as U.S. bookings grew at its fastest pace in over three years.

For the fiscal year that ended in December 2025, analysts expect EXPE’s EPS to grow 35.6% year-over-year to $12.76. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 36 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and 23 “Holds.” 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 9, Wells Fargo raised its price target on Expedia to $329 and maintained an “Equal Weight” rating.

The mean price target of $280.82 represents a 5.3% premium to EXPE’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $370 suggests a 38.7% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 123.03 +0.34 +0.28%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,978.60 +28.37 +0.41%
S&P 500 Index
EXPE 266.74 -2.75 -1.02%
Expedia Group Inc

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Why 1 Analyst Just Slashed Their Price Target on Oracle Stock by More than 30%
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 2
As Trump Takes a 10% Stake in USA Rare Earth Stock, Should You Buy USAR Shares Now?
Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 3
An Extreme Short Squeeze Is Underway in Sandisk Stock. How Much Higher Can Shares Go?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set for Muted Open After Trump’s Tariff Threats, Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting in Focus
Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
They’re ‘an Expensive Distraction for Many Investors’: Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Says ‘Ignore Political and Economic Forecasts’ When Investing
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot