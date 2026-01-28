Soybeans Rallying on Wednesday Morning

Soybeans price action is up 7 to 10 cents so far on Wednesday morning. Futures closed Tuesday with contracts 5 to 6 cents higher in the nearbys. Open interest showed net new buying, up 5,541 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 6 1/4 cents higher at $9.99 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 30 cents to 60 cents higher, with Soy Oil futures 41 to 53 points higher.

Brazil soybean exports in January are estimated at 3.23 MMT, according to ANEC, down 0.56 MMT from last week’s estimate. That would still be up from the 1.07 MMT shipped in Jan 2025.

EU soybean imports have totaled 7.06 MMT from July 1 to January 23 according to the European Commission, down from the 8.15 MMT for the same period last year.

Mar 26 Soybeans closed at $10.67 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 10 cents

Nearby Cash was $9.99 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans closed at $10.79 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 9 3/4 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans closed at $10.92 1/2, up 5 cents, currently up 9 cents