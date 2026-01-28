Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Rallying on Wednesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay
Handfull of soybeans via Pixabay

Soybeans price action is up 7 to 10 cents so far on Wednesday morning. Futures closed Tuesday with contracts 5 to 6 cents higher in the nearbys. Open interest showed net new buying, up 5,541 contracts. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 6 1/4 cents higher at $9.99 1/2. Soymeal futures were down 30 cents to 60 cents higher, with Soy Oil futures 41 to 53 points higher.

Brazil soybean exports in January are estimated at 3.23 MMT, according to ANEC, down 0.56 MMT from last week’s estimate. That would still be up from the 1.07 MMT shipped in Jan 2025.

EU soybean imports have totaled 7.06 MMT from July 1 to January 23 according to the European Commission, down from the 8.15 MMT for the same period last year.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.67 1/4, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 10 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.99 1/2, up 6 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.79 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents, currently up 9 3/4 cents

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.92 1/2, up 5 cents, currently up 9 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.0976 +0.1126 +1.13%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 54.65 +0.24 +0.44%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 297.6 +3.6 +1.22%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1078-4 +11-2 +1.05%
Soybean
ZSK26 1090-4 +11-0 +1.02%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Why 1 Analyst Just Slashed Their Price Target on Oracle Stock by More than 30%
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 2
As Trump Takes a 10% Stake in USA Rare Earth Stock, Should You Buy USAR Shares Now?
Computer board micro chip green by blickpixel via Pixabay 3
An Extreme Short Squeeze Is Underway in Sandisk Stock. How Much Higher Can Shares Go?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 4
Stocks Set for Muted Open After Trump’s Tariff Threats, Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting in Focus
Image of Warren Buffett by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 5
They’re ‘an Expensive Distraction for Many Investors’: Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Says ‘Ignore Political and Economic Forecasts’ When Investing
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot