Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

NY Sugar Finishes Slightly Higher as the Brazilian Real Rallies

Rich Asplund - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Packets of white and raw sugar by Tafilah Yusof via Pixabay
Packets of white and raw sugar by Tafilah Yusof via Pixabay

March NY world sugar #11 (SBH26) on Tuesday closed up +0.04 (+0.27%), and March London ICE white sugar #5 (SWH26) closed down -1.00 (-0.24%).

Sugar prices settled mixed on Tuesday, with London sugar falling to a 2.5-month low.   NY sugar recovered from early losses and posted modest gains as some short covering emerged after the Brazilian real (^USDBRL) rallied to a 20-month high.  The stronger real discourages export sales from Brazil's sugar producers.

Higher global sugar production has been pressuring sugar prices.  Last Wednesday, Unica reported that Brazil's cumulative 2025-26 Center-South sugar output through December rose by +0.9% y/y to 40.222 MMT.  Also, the ratio of cane crushed for sugar rose to 50.82% in 2025/36 from 48.16% in 2024/25.

The India Sugar Mill Association (ISMA) reported last Monday that India's 2025-26 sugar output from Oct 1-Jan 15 is up +22% y/y to 15.9 MMT.  The ISMA on November 11 raised its 2025/26 India sugar production estimate to 31 MMT from an earlier forecast of 30 MMT, up +18.8% y/y.  The ISMA also cut its estimate for sugar used for ethanol production in India to 3.4 MMT from a July forecast of 5 MMT, which may allow India to boost its sugar exports.  India is the world's second-largest sugar producer.

Sugar prices have been weighed down amid prospects of higher sugar exports from India, after India's food secretary said the government may permit additional sugar exports to reduce a domestic supply glut.  In November, India's food ministry said it would allow mills to export 1.5 MMT of sugar in the 2025/26 season.  India introduced a quota system for sugar exports in 2022/23 after late rain reduced production and limited domestic supplies.

The outlook for a global sugar surplus is bearish for prices.  Covrig Analytics on December 12 raised its 2025/26 global sugar surplus estimate to 4.7 MMT from 4.1 MMT in October.  However, Covrig projects that the 2026/27 global sugar surplus will fall to 1.4 MMT, as weak prices discourage production.

The outlook for record sugar output in Brazil is bearish for prices.  Conab, Brazil's crop forecasting agency, on November 4 raised its Brazil 2025/26 sugar production estimate to 45 MMT from a previous forecast of 44.5 MMT.  

The outlook for smaller future sugar supplies from Brazil is a supportive factor for prices.  Consulting firm Safras & Mercado said on December 23 that Brazil's sugar production in 2026/27 will fall by -3.91% to 41.8 MMT from 43.5 MMT expected in 2025/26.  The firm expects Brazil's sugar exports in 2026/27 to fall by -11% y/y to 30 MMT.

On the bearish side for sugar, the International Sugar Organization (ISO) on November 17 forecast a 1.625 million MT sugar surplus in 2025-26, following a 2.916 million MT deficit in 2024-25.  ISO said the surplus is being driven by increased sugar production in India, Thailand, and Pakistan.  ISO is forecasting a +3.2% y/y rise in global sugar production to 181.8 million MT in 2025-26.  Meanwhile, sugar trader Czarnikow on November 5 boosted its global 2025/26 sugar surplus estimate to 8.7 MMT, up +1.2 MMT from a September estimate of 7.5 MMT.

The outlook for higher sugar production in Thailand is bearish for prices.  The Thai Sugar Millers Corp on October 1 projected that Thailand's 2025/26 sugar crop will increase by +5% y/y to 10.5 MMT.  Thailand is the world's third-largest sugar producer and the second-largest exporter.

The USDA, in its bi-annual report released on December 16, projected that global 2025/26 sugar production would climb +4.6% y/y to a record 189.318 MMT and that global 2025/26 human sugar consumption would increase +1.4% y/y to a record 177.921 MMT.  The USDA also forecast that 2025/26 global sugar ending stocks would fall by -2.9% y/y to 41.188 MMT.  The USDA's Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) predicted that Brazil's 2025/26 sugar production would rise by 2.3% y/y to a record 44.7 MMT.  FAS also predicted that India's 2025/26 sugar production would increase by 25% y/y to 35.25 MMT, driven by favorable monsoon rains and increased sugar acreage.  In addition, FAS predicted that Thailand's 2025/26 sugar production will increase by +2% y/y to 10.25 MMT.
 


On the date of publication, Rich Asplund did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SBH26 14.83s +0.04 +0.27%
Sugar #11
^USDBRL 5.20480 -0.07620 -1.44%
U.S. Dollar/Brazilian Real
SWH26 413.20s -1.00 -0.24%
White Sugar #5

Most Popular News

Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 1
Why 1 Analyst Just Slashed Their Price Target on Oracle Stock by More than 30%
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 2
As Trump Takes a 10% Stake in USA Rare Earth Stock, Should You Buy USAR Shares Now?
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set for Muted Open After Trump’s Tariff Threats, Big Tech Earnings and Fed Meeting in Focus
A photo of Howard Lutnick_ Image by Joshua Sukoff via Shutterstock_ 4
The White House is Now a Hedge Fund. 5 Government-Backed Stocks Wall Street is Watching.
Intel Corp_ badge holder-by hasrul_rais via Shutterstock 5
Wall Street Sours on Intel After Q4 Earnings. Should You Buy the Dip or Stay Far, Far Away?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot