Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Barchart Premier: The most comprehensive method for keeping track of all your investments. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Intel Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock

Santa Clara, California-based Intel Corporation (INTC) designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. Valued at $215.3 billion by market cap, the company’s major products include microprocessors, chipsets, embedded processors and microcontrollers, flash memory, graphic, network and communication, systems management software, conferencing, and digital imaging products.

Shares of this leading chipmaker have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past year. INTC has gained 104% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 13.9%. In 2026, INTC’s stock rose 15.2%, surpassing SPX’s 1.5% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, INTC’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 32.5% over the past year. Moreover, INTC’s double-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 8.6% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

INTC's outperformance is driven by strong demand for AI-enabled PCs, servers, and networking solutions. The company's DCAI business is set for strong growth, with rising server capacity demand. Intel's X86 architecture and Core Ultra Series 3 position it well for AI-driven growth, with a large installed base and faster PC refresh cycles expected.

On Jan. 22, INTC reported its Q4 results, and its shares crashed 22.8% in the following two trading sessions. Its adjusted EPS of $0.15 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $0.08. The company’s revenue was $13.7 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $13.4 billion. For Q1 2026, INTC expects revenue in the range of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect INTC’s EPS to grow 241.7% to $0.17 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 44 analysts covering INTC stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 33 “Holds,” one “Moderate Sell,” and four “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with two analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy,” and five recommending a “Strong Sell.”

On Jan. 23, Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) kept a “Buy” rating on INTC and raised the price target to $49, implying a potential upside of 15.3% from current levels.

While INTC currently trades above its mean price target of $41.37, the Street-high price target of $65 suggests a notable 53% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TFC 50.19 +0.62 +1.25%
Truist Financial Corp
INTC 42.49 -2.58 -5.72%
Intel Corp
$SPX 6,950.23 +34.62 +0.50%
S&P 500 Index
XSD 349.28 -4.06 -1.15%
S&P Semiconductor SPDR

Most Popular News

A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 1
Is Warren Buffett’s 1994 Berkshire Hathaway Prediction Finally Coming True? He Warns ‘A Fat Wallet is the Enemy of Superior Investment Results’
A concept image of a ticker tape that says Going Public by iQoncept via Shutterstock 2
Alibaba Is Prepping for an AI Chip IPO. Does That Make BABA Stock a Buy Here?
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Drops After Q4 Earnings: Is INTC a Buy Now?
Bull and bear balanced on pencil_Image by Jack_the_sparow via Shutterstock 4
The Saturday Spread: Using Inductive Reasoning to Identify Options Trading Opportunities
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 5
Unusual Options Activity Just Flashed on 3 Stocks: 2 Bull Calls, 1 Bull Put Income Play
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot