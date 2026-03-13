Should You Buy the Dip in GE Aerospace Stock Today?

GE Aerospace (GE) shares inched lower on March 12 after geopolitical tensions in the Middle East sent crude oil (CBK26) prices soaring past $100 a barrel again. As continued escalation between the U.S. and Iran undermined the company’s announcement of an expanded artificial intelligence (AI) partnership with Palantir (PLTR), its stock price moved below key moving averages, further accelerating bearish momentum.

Following the recent decline, GE stock is down about 11% versus its year-to-date high.

Why Do Higher Oil Prices Hurt GE Stock?

Rising energy costs act as a double-edged sword for aerospace manufacturers.

As crude prices breach psychological barriers, airlines — GE’s major customers — face surging fuel expenses that often lead to deferred maintenance or a slowdown in new aircraft orders.

For GE shares, this means a risk-off environment where investors fear a ripple effect on the commercial aftermarket and engine-delivery schedules.

Moreover, higher oil prices fuel broader inflationary concerns, potentially increasing raw material costs and complicating GE’s plans of investing $1 billion in the U.S. to ramp up engine production and supply chain capacity in 2026.

Should You Still Buy GE Shares Today?

While higher oil prices are concerning for GE Aerospace, the company has several structural advantages that support a contrarian bullish view.

On March 12, the company announced an expanded partnership with Palantir to deploy advanced AI solutions aimed at improving military aircraft readiness and optimizing production systems. This multi-year deal positions GE stock at the forefront of defense modernization, leveraging AI to predict and prevent equipment failures while unlocking supply chain efficiencies.

A massive $190 billion backlog and a dominant installed base of nearly 80,000 engines — ensuring decades of high-margin recurring revenue — further justifies staying invested in this NYSE-listed firm.

Note that GE Aerospace currently pays a dividend yield of 0.61% as well.

What’s the Consensus Rating on GE Aerospace?

Long-term investors should consider loading up on GE shares today, as Wall Street firms remain bullish as ever on the industrial manufacturer.

According to Barchart , the consensus rating on Boston-headquartered GE Aerospace remains at “Strong Buy,” with the mean target of about $361 indicating potential upside of roughly 18% from here.

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