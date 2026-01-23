Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Wheat Bulls Add Premium Heading into the Weekend

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock
Beautiful Landscape Of Sunset Over Wheat Field by Yuriy_Kulik via iStock

The wheat complex was in rally mode across the three exchanges on Friday, led by the winter wheat contracts. Chicago SRW futures were 12 to 14 cents in the green at the close, with March up 11 ½ cents this week. KC HRW futures were up 14 to 15 cents, taking March 13 ½ cents higher on the week. MPLS spring wheat was up 1 to 2 cents and lagging behind, but still with a dime gain this week.

Freezing temps and very little snow cover in parts of HRW country may be adding some premium ahead of the weekend.

USDA Export Sales data was delayed until this morning, with 618,076 MT of wheat sold in the week ending on January 15. That was a 9-week high and more than triple the same week last year. The largest buyer was unknown destinations of 130,600 MT, with 115,900 MT sold to Mexico and 95,500 MT to South Korea.

Commitment of Traders data from CFTC this afternoon showed managed money adding another 4,471 contracts to their net short position as of January 20. That net short stood at 110,700 contracts for CBT wheat on Tuesday. In KC wheat, specs were net short just 13,018 contracts by Tuesday, an addition of just 237 contracts on the week.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.29 1/2, up 14 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.39, up 12 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.40 3/4, up 15 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.50 1/2, up 14 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.75, up 1 1/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $5.87 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 550-4s +14-4 +2.71%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 540-6s +15-0 +2.85%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7500s +0.0125 +0.22%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 529-4s +14-0 +2.72%
Wheat
ZWK26 539-0s +12-4 +2.37%
Wheat

Most Popular News

Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 1
Nasdaq Futures Fall as Intel Sinks on Disappointing Outlook, U.S. PMI Data in Focus
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 2
Ahead of the New TikTok USA Spinoff, Should You Buy Oracle Stock?
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 3
Is Warren Buffett’s 1994 Berkshire Hathaway Prediction Finally Coming True? He Warns ‘A Fat Wallet is the Enemy of Superior Investment Results’
Adobe Inc logo on phone on desk-by Tattoboo via Shutterstock 4
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Adobe's Report
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
Raymond James Loves AI Overviews. Why That Makes Google Stock a Strong Buy Here.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot