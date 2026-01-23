Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Post Friday Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay
soybeans in a bowl by PublicDomainPictures via Pixabay

Soybeans saw stronger trade late in the session, as front months were 3 to 4 cents higher at the close. March was a dime higher this week. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 3 3/4 cents higher at $9.98 ¾. Soymeal futures were 20 cents to $3.70/ton, as March rallied $9.90 this week. Soy Oil futures were 5 to 21 points higher, with March up 138 points since last Friday.

Export Sales data from this morning showed a marketing year high in soybean sales at 2.45 MMT in the week of 1/15. That was 18.6% above last week and 63.97% larger than the same week last year. China was the largest buyer of 1.304 MMT, with unknown destinations the buyer of 338,300 MT and 218,300 MT sold to Egypt.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 412,671, on the high side of estimate of between 200,000 and 500,000 MT in that week. Soybean oil sales were 10,499 MT in that week on the lower half of 5,000-25,000 MT estimates.

CFTC data pegged spec traders in soybean futures and options trimming 2,901 contracts from their net long to 10,060 contracts as of Tuesday.

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.67 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $9.98 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.79 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.92 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.9776 +0.0381 +0.38%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 53.99s +0.21 +0.39%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 299.9s +3.7 +1.25%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1067-6s +3-6 +0.35%
Soybean
ZSK26 1079-4s +3-2 +0.30%
Soybean

Most Popular News

Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 1
Nasdaq Futures Fall as Intel Sinks on Disappointing Outlook, U.S. PMI Data in Focus
Oracle Corp_ office logo-by Mesut Dogan via iStock 2
Ahead of the New TikTok USA Spinoff, Should You Buy Oracle Stock?
A close-up shot of Warren Buffett by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 3
Is Warren Buffett’s 1994 Berkshire Hathaway Prediction Finally Coming True? He Warns ‘A Fat Wallet is the Enemy of Superior Investment Results’
Adobe Inc logo on phone on desk-by Tattoboo via Shutterstock 4
Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Adobe's Report
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
Raymond James Loves AI Overviews. Why That Makes Google Stock a Strong Buy Here.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot