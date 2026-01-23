Barchart.com
Soybeans Popping Higher at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Soybeans are showing 5 to 6 cent nearby gains across most contract on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 5 ½ cents higher at $9.99 ½. Soymeal futures are up $2.50 to $3.30/ton, with Soy Oil futures 30 to 35 points higher. 

Export Sales data from this morning showed a marketing year high in soybean sales at 2.45 MMT in the middle of traders looking for between 1.5-3 MMT in the week of 1/15. That was 18.6% above last week and 63.97% larger than the same week last year.

Soybean meal sales were tallied at 412,671, on the high side of estimate of between 200,000 and 500,000 MT in that week. Soybean oil were 10,499 MT in that week on the lower half of 5,000-25,000 MT estimates.

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $10.69 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $9.99 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

May 26 Soybeans  are at $10.81 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,

Jul 26 Soybeans  are at $10.94 3/4, up 5 3/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 9.9772 +0.0377 +0.38%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLH26 53.99s +0.21 +0.39%
Soybean Oil
ZMH26 299.9s +3.7 +1.25%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSH26 1067-6s +3-6 +0.35%
Soybean
ZSK26 1079-4s +3-2 +0.30%
Soybean

