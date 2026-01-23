Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Investment Tools And Research To Help Make You A More Confident And Profitable Trader. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Adobe's Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Adobe Inc logo on phone on desk-by Tattoboo via Shutterstock
Adobe Inc logo on phone on desk-by Tattoboo via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $120.8 billion, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a global technology company that provides innovative solutions enabling individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, manage, and optimize digital content and customer experiences. Through its Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising segments, Adobe serves a wide range of users from creatives and students to marketers, developers, and C-suite executives worldwide.

The San Jose, California-based is slated to announce its fiscal Q1 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts forecast ADBE to post an EPS of $4.85, a 13.3% growth from $4.28 in the year-ago quarter. It has exceeded Wall Street's earnings expectations in the past four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts predict the creative software giant to report EPS of $18.98, a rise of 10.4% from $17.20 in fiscal 2025. Moreover, EPS is projected to increase nearly 14% year-over-year to $21.63 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Adobe have decreased 31.5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.6% rise and the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLK20% return over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Adobe rose 2.1% following its better-than-expected Q4 2025 results on Dec. 10, highlighted by record quarterly revenue of $6.19 billion and adjusted EPS of $5.50. The stock was further supported by robust 2025 results, including $23.77 billion in revenue, $10.03 billion in operating cash flows, and ARR growth of 11.5% to $25.20 billion.

Additionally, Adobe’s confident 2026 outlook targets over 10% ending ARR growth, $25.90 billion - $26.10 billion in revenue, and continued double-digit subscription growth across customer groups.

Analysts' consensus view on ADBE stock remains cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 37 analysts covering the stock, 18 recommend a "Strong Buy," two "Moderate Buys," 13 "Holds," and four "Strong Sells." The average analyst price target for Adobe is $436.21, suggesting a potential upside of 45.5% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,913.35 +37.73 +0.55%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 144.88 +1.07 +0.74%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
ADBE 299.73 +5.50 +1.87%
Adobe Systems Inc

Most Popular News

Silver nuggets and ingot by Mike Maniatis via Shutterstock 1
Can Silver’s Price Continue to Rise?
Broadcom Inc logo on phone and site-by Majahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
Cathie Wood Is Doubling Down on Broadcom Stock. Should You?
AI software engineering by Tapati Rinchumrus via Shutterstock 3
Nebius Just Scored a Major Supercomputer Win. Should You Buy NBIS Stock Here?
The app for Lemonade loaded on a smartphone_ Image by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock_ 4
Lemonade Stock Jumps on Plans to Insure Tesla’s Self-Driving Cars
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 5
Stifel Is Pounding the Table on Micron Stock for 2026. Here’s Why.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot