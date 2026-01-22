Wheat Rallies on Thursday, with Spring Wheat Leading the Way

The wheat complex posted gains across the three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures were 7 to 8 cents in the green at the close. KC HRW futures were 5 to 6 cents higher on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat was a dime higher in the front months on Thursday.

USDA Export Sales data will be delayed until Friday morning due to the Monday holiday. Traders are looking for between 150,000 and 450,000 MT in wheat bookings in that week.

Russia’s wheat crop estimate from SovEcon is at 83.8 MMT for 2026, unchanged from their previous estimate.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.15 1/2, up 7 3/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.26 1/2, up 7 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.25 3/4, up 6 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.36, up 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $5.74 3/4, up 10 cents,