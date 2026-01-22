Barchart.com
Wheat Feeling Stronger on Thursday’s Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay
Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay

The wheat complex are trading with gains across the three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures are 7 to 8 cents in the green at midday. KC HRW futures are 4 to 5 cents higher on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat is showing 6 to 7 cent higher trade at midday.

USDA Export Sales data will be delayed until Friday morning due to the Monday holiday. Traders are looking for between 150,000 and 450,000 MT in wheat bookings in that week.

Russia’s wheat crop estimate from SovEcon is at 83.8 MMT for 2026, unchanged from their previous estimate.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.15, up 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.26 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.24 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.35 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.70 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents,

May 26 MIAX Wheat  is at $5.81 3/4, up 6 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEK26 535-6 +5-0 +0.94%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEH26 525-0 +5-2 +1.01%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWH26 5.7300 +0.0925 +1.64%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWH26 515-4 +7-6 +1.53%
Wheat
ZWK26 526-4 +7-4 +1.45%
Wheat

