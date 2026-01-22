Wheat Feeling Stronger on Thursday’s Midday

Field of wheat close up by Manfred Richter via Pixabay

The wheat complex are trading with gains across the three exchanges on Thursday. Chicago SRW futures are 7 to 8 cents in the green at midday. KC HRW futures are 4 to 5 cents higher on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat is showing 6 to 7 cent higher trade at midday.

USDA Export Sales data will be delayed until Friday morning due to the Monday holiday. Traders are looking for between 150,000 and 450,000 MT in wheat bookings in that week.

Russia’s wheat crop estimate from SovEcon is at 83.8 MMT for 2026, unchanged from their previous estimate.

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.15, up 7 1/4 cents,

May 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.26 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.24 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

May 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.35 1/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MIAX Wheat is at $5.70 1/2, up 6 3/4 cents,