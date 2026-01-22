Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Best Buy's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Best Buy Co_ Inc_ store by- Michael Vi via iStock
Best Buy Co_ Inc_ store by- Michael Vi via iStock

With a market cap of $13.9 billion, Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) is a leading retailer of technology products, appliances, and consumer electronics, operating through physical stores and online platforms in the U.S., Canada, and internationally. It also provides delivery, installation, repair, technical support, and membership services through its stores, websites, and well-known brands such as Best Buy, Geek Squad, Insignia, and Best Buy Health.

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Best Buy to report an adjusted EPS of $2.50, down 3.1% from $2.58 in the year-ago quarter. However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the consumer electronics retailer to report an adjusted EPS of $6.32, a marginal decline from $6.37 in fiscal 2025. However, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 7.8% year-over-year to $6.81 in fiscal 2027.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Best Buy have declined 21.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13.7% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLY5.2% return over the period. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of Best Buy jumped 5.3% on Nov. 25 because the company delivered better-than-expected Q3 2026 results, including adjusted EPS of $1.40 and revenue of $9.67 billion. Investors also reacted positively to enterprise comparable-sales growth of 2.7%, driven by strength in computing, gaming, and mobile phones. Confidence grew further after the company raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.25 - $6.35.

Analysts' consensus view on BBY stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 24 analysts covering the stock, eight recommend "Strong Buy," 15 indicate “Hold,” and one advises "Moderate Sell." The average analyst price target for Best Buy is $82.31, suggesting a potential upside of 23.7% from current levels. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 122.30 +0.90 +0.74%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,875.62 +78.76 +1.16%
S&P 500 Index
BBY 66.96 +0.40 +0.60%
Best Buy Company

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Is Amazon Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings? Put Yields are High, Implying AMZN Stock Could Rally
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 2
CEO Sanjay Mehrotra Says Demand for Memory Will Keep Lifting Micron Stock for Years to Come
The Novo Nordisk logo on a corporate building by Kittyfly via Shutterstock 3
The New Wegovy Pill Is Already Popular. Does That Make Novo Nordisk Stock a Buy for Q1?
Cloud Computing diagram Network Data Storage Technology Service by onephoto via Shutterstock 4
Dear IBM Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for January 28
AI software engineering by Tapati Rinchumrus via Shutterstock 5
Nebius Just Scored a Major Supercomputer Win. Should You Buy NBIS Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot