Best Buy's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

With a market cap of $13.9 billion , Best Buy Co., Inc. ( BBY ) is a leading retailer of technology products, appliances, and consumer electronics, operating through physical stores and online platforms in the U.S., Canada, and internationally. It also provides delivery, installation, repair, technical support, and membership services through its stores, websites, and well-known brands such as Best Buy, Geek Squad, Insignia, and Best Buy Health.

The Richfield, Minnesota-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2026 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Best Buy to report an adjusted EPS of $2.50 , down 3.1% from $2.58 in the year-ago quarter . However, it has surpassed Wall Street's earnings estimates in the last four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the consumer electronics retailer to report an adjusted EPS of $6.32, a marginal decline from $6.37 in fiscal 2025 . However, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 7.8% year-over-year to $6.81 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Best Buy have declined 21.3% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13.7% gain and the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLY ) 5.2% return over the period.

Shares of Best Buy jumped 5.3% on Nov. 25 because the company delivered better-than-expected Q3 2026 results , including adjusted EPS of $1.40 and revenue of $9.67 billion. Investors also reacted positively to enterprise comparable-sales growth of 2.7%, driven by strength in computing, gaming, and mobile phones. Confidence grew further after the company raised 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $6.25 - $6.35.