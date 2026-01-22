Barchart.com
What to Expect From HP Inc.'s Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Palo Alto, California-based HP Inc. (HPQ) provides personal computing and other digital access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions, and services. With a market cap of $18.2 billion, the company offers products which includes laser and inkjet printers, scanners, copiers and faxes, personal computers, workstations, storage solutions, computing, and printing systems. The leading provider of PCs and printing solutions is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect HPQ to report a profit of $0.76 per share on a diluted basis, up 2.7% from $0.74 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat or matched the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

For the full year, analysts expect HPQ to report EPS of $3, down 3.9% from $3.12 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 4.3% year over year to $3.13 in fiscal 2027. 

HPQ stock has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 40.7% during this period. Similarly, it considerably underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 21.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Nov. 25, 2025, HPQ shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.93 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.91. The company’s revenue stood at $14.6 billion, up 4.2% year over year. The company expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $2.90 to $3.20.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on HPQ stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of 15 analysts covering the stock, one advises a “Strong Buy” rating, nine give a “Hold,” and five recommend a “Strong Sell.” HPQ’s average analyst price target is $25.43, indicating a potential upside of 30.2% from the current levels. 


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,875.62 +78.76 +1.16%
S&P 500 Index
XLK 143.81 +1.97 +1.39%
S&P 500 Technology Sector SPDR
HPQ 19.53 -0.27 -1.36%
HP Inc

