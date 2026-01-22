Barchart.com
J. M. Smucker's Q3 2026 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

J_M_ Smucker Co_ magnified logo -by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock

Orrville, Ohio-based The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. Valued at $11 billion by market cap, the company's principal products include peanut butter, shortening and oils, fruit spreads, canned milk, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and more. The leading consumer packaged goods company is expected to announce its fiscal third-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect SJM to report a profit of $2.25 per share on a diluted basis, down 13.8% from $2.61 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

For the full year, analysts expect SJM to report EPS of $9.02, down 10.9% from $10.12 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 10.8% year over year to $9.99 in fiscal 2027. 

SJM stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 1.2% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP6.2% returns over the same time frame.

On Nov. 25, 2025, SJM shares closed down by 3.7% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.10 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $2.12. The company’s revenue was $2.33 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $2.32 billion. SJM expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.75 to $9.25.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SJM stock is moderately bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 11 give a “Hold.” SJM’s average analyst price target is $116, indicating a potential upside of 13.5% from the current levels. 


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,875.62 +78.76 +1.16%
S&P 500 Index
SJM 102.19 -1.01 -0.98%
J.M. Smucker Company
XLP 82.44 +0.08 +0.10%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

