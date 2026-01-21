Soybean Rally Holding on Wednesday

Soybean field and sunshine by fotokostic via iStock

Soybeans futures are trading with 12 to 13 cent gains in the nearbys on Wednesday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 13 1/4 cents lower at $9.95. Soymeal futures are down 40 to 70 cents, with Soy Oil futures 141 to 144 points higher.

In an interview late on Tuesday, US Trade Rep Greer stated there is a chance that he and secretary Bessent meet with Chinese counterparts before April when President Trump is expected to meet with President XI.

Rains are expected in northern portions of Brazil in the next week, slowing some early harvest. The southern portions are expected to be drier, as well as parts of Argentina.

Mar 26 Soybeans are at $10.65 3/4, up 12 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $9.95, up 13 1/4 cents,

May 26 Soybeans are at $10.76 1/2, up 12 1/2 cents,