Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Erie Indemnity's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Chart on a tablet by Burak The Weekender via Pexels
Chart on a tablet by Burak The Weekender via Pexels

With a market cap of $13.3 billion, Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) is a U.S.-based managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers of Erie Insurance Exchange, providing underwriting, policy processing, and customer support services. It also offers sales, advertising, administrative, and information technology services.

The Erie, Pennsylvania-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect ERIE to report a profit of $3.11 per share, up 6.9% from $2.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect ERIE to report EPS of $12.59, a rise of 9.7% from $11.48 in fiscal 2024. In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow 11.3% year-over-year to $14.01 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

ERIE stock has declined 26% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX13% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF5.8% rise over the same period.

www.barchart.com

Despite beating Q3 2025 EPS expectations with $3.50 on Oct. 30, Erie Indemnity’s shares fell 5.5% the next day as revenue of $1.07 billion missed estimates. Investors were also cautious about rising commission costs, which increased $41 million year-over-year, outpacing the 7.3% growth in management fee revenue.

Analysts' consensus view on ERIE stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of three analysts covering the stock, opinions include one "Strong Buy" and two "Holds." As of writing, ERIE is trading above the average analyst price target of $73. 


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.38 +0.18 +0.34%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,834.78 +37.92 +0.56%
S&P 500 Index
ERIE 276.68 -10.20 -3.56%
Erie Indemnity Company

Most Popular News

Amazon - Image by bluestork via Shutterstock 1
Is Amazon Too Cheap Ahead of Earnings? Put Yields are High, Implying AMZN Stock Could Rally
Stressed trader on exchange floor by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 2
Stock Index Futures Plunge After Trump’s Tariff Threats on Europe Over Greenland
Intel Corp_ logo on mobile phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Is Already Up 19% in 2026. Can Q4 Earnings Propel It Higher in 2026?
Futures Options Swaps by Pavel Ignatov via Shutterstock 4
Why Cloudflare (NET) Stock Options Could Be Due for a Comeback Trade
DIVIDENDS text on documents with graphs by Jittawit21 via Shutterstock 5
Trump’s Greenland Threats Scaring You Off? Buy This Dividend Stock as a Hedge
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot