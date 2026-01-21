Erie Indemnity's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $13.3 billion , Erie Indemnity Company ( ERIE ) is a U.S.-based managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers of Erie Insurance Exchange, providing underwriting, policy processing, and customer support services. It also offers sales, advertising, administrative, and information technology services.

The Erie, Pennsylvania-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect ERIE to report a profit of $3.11 per share , up 6.9% from $2.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect ERIE to report EPS of $12.59, a rise of 9.7% from $11.48 in fiscal 2024 . In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow 11.3% year-over-year to $14.01 in fiscal 2026.

ERIE stock has declined 26% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 13% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLF ) 5.8% rise over the same period.

Despite beating Q3 2025 EPS expectations with $3.50 on Oct. 30, Erie Indemnity’s shares fell 5.5% the next day as revenue of $1.07 billion missed estimates . Investors were also cautious about rising commission costs, which increased $41 million year-over-year, outpacing the 7.3% growth in management fee revenue.