Erie Indemnity's Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

With a market cap of $13.3 billion, Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) is a U.S.-based managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers of Erie Insurance Exchange, providing underwriting, policy processing, and customer support services. It also offers sales, advertising, administrative, and information technology services.
The Erie, Pennsylvania-based company is expected to release its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect ERIE to report a profit of $3.11 per share, up 6.9% from $2.91 per share in the year-ago quarter. It has surpassed Wall Street's bottom-line estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing on two other occasions.
For fiscal 2025, analysts expect ERIE to report EPS of $12.59, a rise of 9.7% from $11.48 in fiscal 2024. In addition, EPS is anticipated to grow 11.3% year-over-year to $14.01 in fiscal 2026.
ERIE stock has declined 26% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 13% return and the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLF) 5.8% rise over the same period.
Despite beating Q3 2025 EPS expectations with $3.50 on Oct. 30, Erie Indemnity’s shares fell 5.5% the next day as revenue of $1.07 billion missed estimates. Investors were also cautious about rising commission costs, which increased $41 million year-over-year, outpacing the 7.3% growth in management fee revenue.
Analysts' consensus view on ERIE stock is cautiously optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating. Out of three analysts covering the stock, opinions include one "Strong Buy" and two "Holds." As of writing, ERIE is trading above the average analyst price target of $73.
On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.