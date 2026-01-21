Barchart.com
Mosaic Company Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Mosaic Company logo on phone -by viewimage via Shutterstock

The Mosaic Company (MOS), founded in 1987, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company has a market capitalization of $8.4 billion and owns and operates mines and production facilities, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients under the Biofos and Nexfos brands.

The Tampa, Florida-based company is expected to release its Q4 2025 earnings report on Tuesday, Feb. 24, after the market closes. Ahead of the event, analysts expect the company’s EPS to be $0.48 on a diluted basis, up 6.7% from $0.45 in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarters, while missing on two other occasions.

For the current year, analysts project the company’s EPS to be $2.46, up 24.2% from $1.98 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to fall by roughly 15.9% year over year (YoY) to $2.07 in fiscal 2026.

MOS stock has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 13.3% rise and the State Street Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLB) 9.1% return during the same time frame.

On Jan. 16, Mosaic Company’s shares fell 4.5% following the company’s weak Q4 2025 preliminary earnings snapshot. The company expects North American phosphate market shipments to be down approximately 20% in Q4 compared to the year-ago quarter. Moreover, its potash demand was negatively affected by sustained pressure on grower economics and the early onset of winter weather. This news did not resonate well with investors, prompting to a fall in its shares.

Analysts are moderately bullish on MOS, with the stock having a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, seven are recommending a “Strong Buy,” and the remaining 11 analysts advise a “Hold” for the stock. MOS’s average analyst price target is $32, indicating an upside of 18.4% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MOS 27.18 +0.15 +0.55%
Mosaic Company
$SPX 6,796.86 -143.15 -2.06%
S&P 500 Index
XLB 48.43 +0.24 +0.50%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

